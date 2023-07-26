When LeBron James accepted Tom Brady's ice hockey challenge

LeBron James, the iconic NBA superstar, created an unforeseen moment for sports enthusiasts in North America on March 17, 2022. After the Lakers' disappointing 2021-22 NBA season, which concluded without them making it to the play-in tournament, LeBron found himself with some spare time.

Recognizing the chance to engage with his dedicated fan base, he took to Twitter, requesting a Q&A session to connect with his loyal supporters.

The Q&A quickly gained momentum as fans flooded LeBron's feed with a myriad of intriguing questions. From inquiries about playing alongside his son Bronny to reminiscing about his favorite moments as a Laker, everything was brought up.

However, amidst the array of questions, one stood out above the rest. Tom Brady, the NFL's venerable quarterback and a legendary figure in his own right, decided to join the conversation and throw a curveball at LeBron. Brady threw an interesting challenge, asking:

"You and me, 5 rounds, ice hockey shootout, who wins?"

LeBron's response was swift and confident, as expected from a fierce competitor. He picked himself as the winner, but with characteristic humility, he added that it would be a close call. LeBron James quipped:

"me but barely. May be swinging from my knees though."

LeBron James @KingJames @TomBrady me but barely. May be swinging from my knees though. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

The notion of these two athletic titans engaging in an ice hockey shootout was nothing short of exhilarating for fans, sparking conversations about this unlikely yet entertaining matchup.

As thrilling as the idea may be, reality set in, and it became evident that this friendly banter would remain a delightful hypothetical scenario.

More on people's favorite Laker, LeBron James

LeBron James, known as 'King James', is an American basketball legend playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in basketball history, having won four NBA championships and four MVP awards.

Beginning his career as the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, he led them to their first NBA Finals in 2007. James then joined the Miami Heat, winning two championships before returning to the Cavaliers and delivering their first-ever title in 2016.

In 2018, he moved to the Lakers, where he secured his fourth NBA championship and became the league's all-time leading scorer in 2023. Off the court, LeBron has built an empire with numerous endorsements, film appearances, and philanthropic endeavours through the LeBron James Family Foundation. He has made a profound impact on his hometown of Akron, Ohio.