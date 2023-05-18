When Matt Murray's wife Christina Sirignano pulled away after a kiss - "It was like kissing Beckham"

In a 2017 postgame celebration, Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray's girlfriend, Christina Sirignano, made a face after kissing him on the ice. The moment quickly went viral.

According to Larry Brown Sports, later taking to Instagram, Sirignano playfully addressed the situation, jokingly mentioning how sweaty Murray's beard was during the kiss.

While some speculated about the reason behind her expression, a lipreading analysis suggested what Sirignano may have remarked. The analysis matched with Sirignano's Instagram post.

"he's so wet."

She wrote,

"PSA: he tasted fine but his beard was so sweaty it was like I was kissing Beckham."

However, she later deleted the post from her account. The exact reason for deleting the Instagram post is unknown.

The couple, who married in 2019, had encountered similar situations before the incident. Despite the momentary discomfort, it is evident that Sirignano is supportive of Matt Murray, and their relationship remains strong.

As the Penguins' goaltender, Matt Murray has already achieved remarkable success, with two Stanley Cup championships under his belt as a starter. At 25 years old, his accomplishments on the ice have been outstanding. Sirignano's presence during the postgame celebration, delivering a victory kiss, exemplifies the support she provides to Murray throughout his hockey journey.

A look at Matt Murray's NHL career

Murray was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third round of the 2012 NHL Draft. In the 2014-15 season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the AHL, Murray's exceptional performance earned him accolades and set new records.

Murray's NHL debut arrived on December 19th, 2015, when he took to the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes. Just two days later, he secured his first NHL win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In the following months, Murray made sporadic appearances for the Penguins, culminating in him starting all five games in April, leading up to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs became Matt Murray's true coming-out party. Thrust into the starting goalie role due to an injury to Marc-Andre Fleury, Murray showcased his poise and skill as he led the Penguins to their ultimate goal. Murray's performance between the pipes was instrumental in the Penguins capturing their fourth Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The following season, Matt Murray continued to excel, posting a remarkable 32-10-4 record in 49 games played. However, a playoff injury sidelined him, allowing Marc-Andre Fleury to step in and lead the Penguins to the Eastern Conference Final.

Despite his early successes, Murray's journey took a turn when he was traded to the Ottawa Senators on October 7th, 2020. Over two seasons with the Senators, he faced new challenges and gained valuable experience. However, on July 12th, 2022, Murray found himself with a fresh start as he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Poll : 0 votes