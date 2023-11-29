When may Patrick Kane play his first game for Detroit Red Wings? Insider speculates veteran's debut for new team

Many Detroit Red Wings fans have good reason to be displeased, as free agent forward Patrick Kane was reportedly monitoring Detroit early on. The soon to be 35-year-old, recovering from offseason hip surgery, claims to feel better than he has in years.

However, there's no concrete schedule for Kane's return to action, with no debut date for Detroit earmarked. The time required for him to come back remains uncertain, but given the Red Wings' schedule of Wedneday, Thursday and Saturday games, it wouldn't be a shock if it happens next week.

An update was shared by Insider Emily Kaplan at the ESPN Hockey Reporter:

"The reason for the delay in annoucement was that Kane had to pass his physical, which he did.

"No date circled on the calender for his debut. However long it takes for him to acclimate. With Red Wings playing Weds, Thurs, Sat wouldn't be surprised if it's next week."

Despite the challenges faced by the Red Wings recently, they remain a potential choice for Kane. The team boasts an 8-6-3 record, accumulating 19 points this season and holds the fourth spot in the Atlantic Division.

With anticipation building, fans will be keen to follow Kane's recovery and Detroit debut.

Why Patrick Kane joined the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings emerged victorious in the Patrick Kane sweepstakes, as the 35 year old reportedly sealed a one year, $2.75 million deal with the 11-6-3 Red Wings on Tuesday.

Here are four reasons why he might have joined Detroit:

#1 The winning formula

Kane, sought after by multiple teams, had the luxury of choosing based on financial, contractual, usage and winning considerations.

Detroit, with an open roster spot and approximately $5 million in cap space, offered flexibility for GM Steve Yzerman to acquire Kane without sacrificing players.

Coach Derek Lalonde gains a top six winger for the Atlantic's third highest scoring lineup, as Kane, familiar with Michigan from his U.S. National Team days, reunites with former linemate Alex DeBrincat, with whom he enjoyed considerable success in Chicago.

#2 Not assured of a comeback

The Wing's low risk, one year deal with Patrick Kane offers financial flexibility, considering potential long term injury reserve.

At 35, recovering from hip surgery, uncertainty lingers on Kane's return to peak performance after a less productive season. While the move is low-risk, success isn't assured, and questions persist about his form.

#3 Captivating best case scenario

With career earing exceeding $115 million, Kane prioritizes winning over money. Despite being playoff caliber, the Wings might be underestimated.

If Patrick Kane, free of hip issues, meshes with DeBrincat, and the team continues progressing, it could be a tremendous fit. His OT and playoff skills make him valuable, with Detroit's centre handling defensive duties.

#4 Evolving the 'Yzerplan' to the next level

Yzerman, the Wings' GM since April 2019, took a deliberate approach to rebuilding, adding veterans like Perron, Copp and goalie Ville Husso in the 2022 offseason.

Opting to sell at the 2023 trade deadline, he acquired DeBrincat, Compher and Gostisbehere. Yzerman, still with funds for midseason deals, secured Patrick Kane, enhancing the team's promising start.