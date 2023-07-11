In September 2022, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner made a surprising fashion statement that caught the attention of NBA superstar Steph Curry. Marner decided to sport a vintage basketball jersey, specifically the red No. 30 jersey that Curry made famous during the 2008 NCAA Tournament while playing for Davidson College.

The unique choice of attire took place during a casual game of tennis with Marner's teammates Auston Matthews and Michael Bunting.

Marner took to Instagram to share photos and a video of the tennis outing. The Davidson College jersey, once worn by Curry during the memorable 2008 Elite Eight run, became the centerpiece of Marner's ensemble.

During that tournament, Curry led the 10th-seeded Davidson Wildcats to three consecutive incredible upsets, defeating No. 7 Gonzaga, No. 2 Georgetown and No. 3 Wisconsin. Although their journey was cut short with a narrow 59-57 loss to No. 1 Kansas in the Elite Eight, Curry's performances left a lasting impression.

NBA superstar Steph Curry, a four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP, was delighted to see Marner paying tribute to his college days by wearing his old jersey. Curry expressed his appreciation on Twitter, responding to Marner's fashion choice with a tweet that said:

"Thanks for the love Mitch!! 100 #TCC."

Marner was thrilled to receive such a positive response from the renowned basketball player.

Notably, Marner's teammates Matthews and Bunting also embraced throwback jerseys during the tennis match. Both opted for the Vince Carter Toronto Raptors rookie jersey in the iconic home white color. Their choice of attire added to the excitement and nostalgia of the gathering, as the trio of hockey stars paid homage to basketball legends in a playful and unique manner.

A look at Mitch Marner's NHL career

Mitch Marner, an incredibly talented forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs, has rapidly gained recognition in the NHL. He was selected as the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft and has often been compared to the legendary Doug Gilmour. Marner even wore Gilmour's iconic number 93 while playing for the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League.

However, it was during the 2018-19 season that Marner truly emerged as an outstanding player. He achieved career-highs in goals, assists and points, solidifying his position as a formidable presence in the league. Despite dealing with an ankle injury in the 2019-20 season, Marner's exceptional performance earned him a spot in the NHL All-Star Game, further bolstering his reputation.

In the 2021-22 season, Mitch Marner reached new heights alongside his linemates Auston Matthews and Michael Bunting. Their remarkable chemistry and skill propelled the Maple Leafs to impressive victories and high point totals, with Marner contributing a remarkable 97 points.

In February 2022, Mitch Marner became the second player from his draft class to surpass the 400-point milestone, following Connor McDavid. Moreover, Marner set a franchise record for the Maple Leafs with a 19-game point streak in December 2022.

