In an incident that sparked considerable controversy back in 2014, adult film star Lisa Ann publicly shamed professional NHL player Michael Del Zotto on Twitter.

This incident was not the first time Lisa Ann had targeted Del Zotto, as she revealed in an interview at that time. Her actions garnered significant attention, putting Del Zotto in an uncomfortable position.

According to Lisa Ann, she had previously attempted to embarrass Del Zotto in front of his former New York Rangers teammates.

During an interview with FNTSY Sports Network, she mentioned that she publicly shamed him once in 2013 for asking her to set him up with other women. However, that previous incident did not seem to deter Del Zotto from engaging in similar behavior again.

Lisa Ann @thereallisaann Yes, @MichaelDelZotto the STUD NHL player... For some reason he thinks I am a dating service and will arrange dates for him. Yes, @MichaelDelZotto the STUD NHL player... For some reason he thinks I am a dating service and will arrange dates for him.

Lisa Ann stated at that time:

"The thing with Del Zotto that was fascinating is since I tweeted this story, hundreds of girls came out of the woodwork telling me he did the same thing to them"

The consequences of Lisa Ann's social media posts were far-reaching for Del Zotto. The unwanted attention from the public and media likely affected his personal and professional life back in 2014. Reports indicated that Del Zotto, who was playing for the Philadelphia Flyers at the time, chose to remain silent on the matter, declining to comment through the Flyers' PR staff.

More on Michael Del Zotto's NHL career

Michael Del Zotto, a first-round pick (No. 20) of the New York Rangers in the 2008 NHL Draft, has embarked on a noteworthy NHL career.

Initially recognized for his offensive abilities, Del Zotto quickly showcased his scoring prowess by netting his first NHL goal against the Ottawa Senators the day after his debut.

His impressive rookie campaign saw him finish eighth for the Calder Trophy, an award bestowed upon the NHL's top rookie, highlighting his exceptional talent.

In 2014, the player's journey took a different turn as he was traded to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Kevin Klein. He continued to ply his trade in Nashville for a brief period before joining the Philadelphia Flyers on a one-year contract in August 2014.

Del Zotto spent three seasons in Philadelphia, where he honed his skills and contributed significantly to the team's defensive efforts. Subsequently, he embarked on a short stint with the Vancouver Canucks in the 2017-18 season before finding himself skating for three different teams - the Canucks, Anaheim Ducks, and St. Louis Blues - during the 2018-19 season.

