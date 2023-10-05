When was the NHL founded? Exploring the history behind the world's leading professional hockey league

NHL is the symbol of professional ice hockey with a widespread history that dates back to the 20th century when it was officially established. It was founded on November 26, 1917, and its journey is filled with inspiring tales of triumph, resilience, and progression.

Before the NHL came into existence, professional hockey in North America was managed by the National Hockey Association (NHA). Established in 1909, this was initially North America's only significant professional hockey league; however, internal conflicts involving Eddie Livingstone of the Toronto Blueshirts caused the suspension of operations of this league due to conflicts over ownership issues, and internal rivalries led to the suspension.

The founding of the NHL

In an effort to exclude Livingstone, team owners decided to form a new league. Thus, in a hotel room in Montreal, the National Hockey League came to life; its founding teams included the Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Wanderers, Ottawa Senators, and an unnamed Toronto team due to Livingstone's claim over their Blueshirts franchise.

On December 19, 1917, the NHL's inaugural season kicked off. Early days were not without challenges, including the Montreal Wanderers leaving, following their arena being destroyed by fire. Despite these setbacks, the league persisted, steadily growing into the professional sports world.

In 1924, the Boston Bruins became the inaugural American team to join the NHL. This marked its expansion into America. From 1942 to 1967, which is considered hockey's golden age, six teams -- the Boston Bruins, Chicago Black Hawks, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, and Toronto Maple Leafs -- joined. They are known as "The Original Six." Along with this came legendary figures like Gordie Howe, Maurice Richard and Bobby Orr.

By the 1967-68 season, its membership doubled when six more teams joined, marking its modern incarnation, which further represented North America.

It continued its growth and expanded to 32 teams with the addition of the Seattle Kraken in 2021.

With humble origins, consisting of just four teams, the NHL has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry with global appeal. Through world wars, economic crises, and pandemics, its core has remained the same: an undying love of ice hockey.

In 2017, the NHL marked 100 years as an institution and commemorated this momentous occasion with an eventful centennial anniversary celebration. Over the course of its existence, this league not only survived but thrived, becoming an essential cornerstone of professional sports. Throughout its long and distinguished history lies evidence of its unfaltering resilience. This has included players enduring injuries, fans remaining loyal and unforgettable moments shaping its history. These all come together in celebrating an iconic sport like hockey.

From its inception in 1917 to today, the NHL is an inspiring story of growth, resilience, and unity through sports. While continuing its evolution today, its rich legacy still draws fans worldwide.