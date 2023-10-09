When is NHL Opening Night 2023? Complete schedule, how and where to watch and more

The NHL's much-awaited 2023-24 season is set to begin with a spectacular tripleheader on the NHL Opening Night Tomorrow (Tuesday, October 10). The upcoming games will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+ as part of the Opening Night Tripleheader. It will feature three compelling matchups, setting the stage for an incredible hockey season.

Game 1: Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The NHL Opening Night action starts at 5:30 p.m., with the Nashville Predators taking the spotlight. Nashville features new addition Ryan O’Reilly and is guided by head coach Andrew Brunette and veteran defenseman Roman Josi.

Tampa Bay Lightning poses a formidable challenge, led by Brayden Point and the impressive 100-plus point scorer Nikita Kucherov.

Game 2: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

At 8 p.m. on NHL Opening Night, prime-time will showcase the debut of 2023's top draft pick, Connor Bedard. Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks, will debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena.

This matchup includes another former number-one draft pick, the iconic Sidney Crosby, and the Penguins, who have strengthened their roster with the reigning Norris Trophy winner, Erik Karlsson.

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken

At 10:30 p.m. on NHL Opening Night, the excitement will continue as the Seattle Kraken, entering their third season as a franchise, will be eager to establish themselves. They will face reigning Stanley Cup Champions Vegas Golden Knights in an intense Pacific Division opener.

The game will showcase Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault and the newly acquired Jack Eichel. Additionally, fans at the Golden Knights' T-Mobile Arena will witness the raising of their inaugural championship banner during an enthralling Stanley Cup banner ceremony.

Streaming options for the NHL Opening Night

Great news for dedicated NHL fans who may not have access to conventional cable TV! There are several streaming alternatives available. You can stream the games on DTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV and YouTube.

The mentioned streaming choices offer a complimentary trial period with the paid subscription.

Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic

Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 29th, to see the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic. This special event will see the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames face off in an outdoor showdown at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. Notably, this game will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the inaugural NHL regular-season outdoor game.