When does the NHL season resume? League's Christmas break and scheduling details explored

The NHL has given all its teams a three-day Christmas break. Today, Dec. 25, 2023, sees no NHL games on the schedule. The NHL's decision to pause operations showcases foresight, providing players and staff the chance to celebrate the festive season.

Rescheduling details of NHL games

The NHL reassures fans by releasing a revised schedule for games scheduled on Dec. 27. The action recommences on Wednesday, featuring 14 games, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET with the face-off between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Game 1

Columbus Blue Jackets vs New Jersey Devils, at 7 p.m. ET, with the game broadcasted on BSOH and MSGSN2

Game 2

Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers, at 7 p.m. ET, with the game broadcasted on ESPN +, MNMT and MSG 2

Game 3

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning, at 7 p.m. ET, with the game broadcasted on ESPN +, BSFL, and BSSUN

Game 4

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs, at 7 p.m. ET, with the broadcast on ESPN +, SN, and TVAS.

Game 5

Boston Bruins vs Buffalo Sabres, at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the broadcast on ESPN +, TNT and Max.

Game 6

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Islanders, at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the broadcast on ESPN +, SN-PIT and MSGSN.

Game 7

Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild, at 8 p.m. ET, with the broadcast on ESPN +, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX.

Game 8

Carolina Hurricanes vs Nashville Predators, at 8 p.m. ET, with the broadcast on ESPN +, BSSWX, and BSMW.

Game 9

Dallas Stars vs St. Louis Blues, at 8 p.m. ET, with the broadcast on ESPN +, BSSWX and BSMW.

Game 10

Colorado Avalanche vs Arizona Coyotes, at 9 p.m. ET, with the broadcast on ESPN +, ALT and SCRIPPS.

Game 11

Winnipeg Jets vs Chicago Blackhawks, at 9 p.m. ET, with the broadcast on ESPN +, TSN3 and NBCSCH

Game 12

Seattle Kraken vs Calgary Flames, at 9:30 p.m. ET, with the broadcast on ESPN +, SN360, SNW, TVAS and ROOT-NW

Game 13

Vegas Golden Knights vs Anaheim Ducks, at 10 p.m. ET, with the broadcast on ESPN +, SCRIPPS, BSSC and BSSD.

Game 14

San Jose Sharks vs Los Angeles Kings, at 10 p.m. ET, with the broadcast on ESPN +, NBCSCA and BSW.