In 2015, Noureen DeWulf, known for her role in "Anger Management," was eagerly anticipating the arrival of her first child with her husband, former NHL player Ryan Miller.

The couple was thrilled and they expected a baby boy. DeWulf believed that her son was already communicating his future aspirations from inside her. With her due date approaching and the joy of motherhood building within her, DeWulf had expressed her excitement about meeting her little one.

She spoke fondly of the special bond shared with her husband and the desire to start a family together.

She confidently stated,

"It is a boy and I think he will play hockey. That's what he's telling me from in my belly".

(Source: people.com)

DeWulf continued,

"It's so special... when you are in love with somebody and you want to procreate with them. I want to see what my baby looks like".

Throughout her pregnancy journey, Noureen DeWulf found the experience to be beautiful, despite encountering some interesting food cravings along the way. In particular, she developed a strong longing for vegetable juice, replacing her previous penchant for french fries.

DeWulf admitted,

"Now, it's tomato juice... I literally drank an entire gallon of Whole Foods tomato juice in a glass bottle. I also drank a whole gallon of V-8 on set. They keep restocking it for me".

However, DeWulf refused to let her cravings slow her down. She remained committed to her fitness routine, adjusting her workouts to accommodate her growing belly. She later gave birth to her first child, Bodhi Ryan Miller. As she predicted, he is indeed taking a great interest in hockey.

Noureen DeWulf disclosed she loves Bollywood films

Noureen DeWulf is a talented actress known for her roles in Hollywood films like "Ocean's Thirteen," "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past," and "The Back-up Plan". She is also know for her portrayal of Lacey in the sitcom "Anger Management". However, DeWulf has shown her deep admiration for Bollywood and especiallly for superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

She revealed her fondness for Indian cinema in 2013 and expressed her desire to act in an Indian film if the right opportunity came along. Although she has received offers, the timing and scripts haven't aligned yet. Noureen, who is married to former NHL player Ryan Miller, is proud of her Indian heritage. Her parents migrated to the United States from India in the 1970s.

Noureen DeWulf maintains a strong connection to her roots. She showcased her linguistic skills by speaking Hindi and performing dialogue in Hindi during an episode of "Anger Management".

