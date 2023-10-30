When did Ontario Reign sign Adam Johnson? Everything about late hockey player's career

The Ontario Reign signed Adam Johnson on April 6, 2021, during the 2020–21 season. This marked a significant step in the late hockey player's career, as he joined the American Hockey League (AHL) team, which served as the primary affiliate to the Los Angeles Kings.

Adam Johnson's journey in professional ice hockey was notable for its twists and turns. After playing 13 games in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2018–19 and 2019–20 seasons, he ventured abroad to play for the Malmö Redhawks in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) in the 2020–21 season.

Johnson's skills and contributions were evident as he added seven goals and 12 points in 21 regular-season games for the Redhawks.

However, he later decided to return to North America and signed with the Ontario Reign, where he continued to impress with his offensive prowess, recording 11 points in just 14 games during his tenure with the team.

Adam Johnson's career also included stints with various AHL teams and European clubs, such as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Augsburger Panthers, and the Nottingham Panthers, where he was set to play for the 2023–24 season.

His dedication to the sport and ability to adapt to different leagues showcased his passion and talent for hockey.

A Tribute to Adam Johnson's Hockey Legacy

On October 28, 2023, the hockey world was shaken to its core by the tragic and premature passing of Adam Johnson, a 29-year-old American professional ice hockey forward.

The heartbreaking incident occurred during a game between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers at Utilita Arena when an on-ice collision resulted in Johnson's neck being cut by the skate of Sheffield Steelers player Matt Petgrave.

Despite his courageous effort to skate toward the team bench, Johnson ultimately collapsed on the ice, sending shockwaves through the arena.

Expand Tweet

In a poignant display of solidarity, players from both teams locked arms, forming a protective ring around their fallen colleague as medical professionals rushed to his aid. The arena was soon evacuated, and Johnson was swiftly transported to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital, where he was officially declared deceased.

In the wake of this devastating loss, the global hockey community united to mourn the passing of a rising star. The Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) made the difficult decision to suspend all games scheduled for October 29 as a mark of respect.

Leagues, teams, and politicians from Nottinghamshire issued heartfelt statements, sharing their condolences and grief.

Fans initiated a fundraising campaign to support Johnson's grieving family. The campaign quickly surpassed its initial goal of £5,000 within hours and saw an outpouring of support.

Additionally, the Ontario Reign, a team with which Johnson had a connection, paid tribute to him in a touching ceremony, honoring his memory and celebrating his contributions to the sport.