Lindsey Vonn, the renowned champion alpine skier, opened up about her positive outlook following her split from NHL star fiancé P.K. Subban in 2021. In a candid conversation on Arianna Huffington's podcast, "What I've Learned," Vonn discussed how she found empowerment and personal growth in the wake of previous breakups.

Reflecting on her divorce from her husband of four years, Thomas Vonn, back in 2011, Vonn expressed that the experience had invigorated her skiing career. She shared that the following seasons in 2012 and 2013 had been particularly successful for her, as she had channeled her emotions into her ski racing.

Vonn had emphasized that it was during that time that she had truly felt independent and in control of her own destiny. Lindsey Vonn had said,

"That was the first time after I was divorced that I really felt like I was doing things a hundred percent on my own. I was able to channel all of my emotions into ski racing and it worked out well."

Agreeing with Vonn's perspective, Arianna Huffington had shared similar sentiments. Huffington emphasized that the lessons Vonn had shared were invaluable for individuals experiencing challenging personal circumstances.

In response, Vonn had reiterated that emerging on the other side of challenging experiences could be incredibly empowering. She had encouraged others to embrace the process and to find joy and happiness after overcoming hardships. Vonn had emphasized the importance of learning from such experiences and discovering one's true self in the process.

Lindsey Vonn had said,

"Obviously everyone has their struggles. Everyone has different parts of their life that are painful and difficult to get through. But when you get on the other side of it, you find so much more happiness and joy."

She added,

"If you embrace that, you can learn a lot and find yourself."

A look at P.K. Subban NHL career

P.K. Subban enjoyed an impressive 13-year career in the NHL after being drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the 2007 NHL Draft. He quickly made a name for himself as a talented defenseman, leading the Canadiens in power-play goals and scoring 38 points overall in his first full season with the team in 2010-11.

P.K. Subban continued to excel in subsequent seasons, leading the Canadiens in total ice time and earning a place on the NHL First All-Star Team in 2012-13.

P.K. Subban was traded to the Nashville Predators in 2016, and he helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Final the same year. In 2019, he was traded to the New Jersey Devils, where he had a successful first season and was awarded the King Clancy Trophy for his leadership qualities both on and off the ice.

After accumulating 467 points in 834 games played, Subban announced his retirement from the NHL in September 2022.

