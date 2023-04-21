When Patrick Kane was distracted by Taylor Swift and forgot to play defense

New York Rangers' Patrick Kane is known for his talent on the ice. But he once let his guard down — while he was with the Chicago Blackhawks — when he got distracted by a young Taylor Swift during a game in his rookie season. The story was shared by Denis Savard, Kane's former coach, during a panel at the Blackhawks' annual fan convention.

According to Savard, Kane lost his man on the backcheck, leading to a goal against the Blackhawks. Savard yelled at Kane, accusing him of being distracted by two pretty blonde girls sitting behind the bench.

Kane was also late getting to the team bus after the game because he was chatting with the same girls. The next day, Kane went to Savard's office to explain that one of the girls was Taylor Swift. Despite some confusion about whether Kane was on the ice for the goal, the story remains a favorite among Blackhawks fans.

Patrick Kane's girlfriend, Amanda Grahovec, and their relationship history

Patrick Kane is not only known for his incredible skill on the ice but also for his long-time girlfriend, Amanda Grahovec. The couple have been together for nearly 13 years, and their bond has only grown stronger over time. While they are not married, they have a wonderful relationship and have one child together.

Their son, Patrick Timothy Kane III, was born on Nov. 12, 2020, in New York, and is only a little over two years old. Kane and Grahovec have been recognized as a couple since 2012, and their relationship has been going strong ever since.

Although they keep their personal lives relatively private, the couple have been spotted together on several occasions in the past, and there are plenty of pictures on the internet to confirm their relationship. Kane has even mentioned Grahovec in interviews, stating that she has been a significant source of support for him throughout his career.

A look at Patrick Kane's NHL career

Patrick Kane's NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks will go down in history as one of the greatest in team history. Over his 15 seasons, Kane amassed an impressive 1,225 points, ranking second in Blackhawks history behind only Stan Mikita.

Kane played a pivotal role in the Blackhawks' three Stanley Cup championships and was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in 2017. Despite his smaller stature, Kane became one of the best United States-born players in NHL history, with a career-high of 110 points in the 2018-19 season.

As he begins a new chapter with the New York Rangers, Kane's legacy in Chicago will never be forgotten.

Poll : 0 votes