When was Patrick Kane drafted? Revisiting ex-Blackhawks star's draft day spectacle 

In the 2007 NHL Draft, a young American forward, Patrick Kane from Buffalo, New York, was among the top prospects vying to be selected. Just like in the 2005 NHL draft, the event was filled with excitement, and Kane was quite popular due to his skills.

As the draft unfolded at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, in 2007, the Chicago Blackhawks held the first overall pick. With a pool of talented players to choose from, the Blackhawks faced a tough decision. Eventually, they made their choice – Patrick Kane.

When Kane's name was announced as the first overall pick, the arena erupted with cheers and applause. The crowd's enthusiastic reaction was a proof of the anticipation surrounding the talented young player. What made Kane's draft day even more memorable was his exuberant celebration on hearing the news.

As he walked up to the stage to receive his Blackhawks jersey, the 18-year-old couldn't contain his excitement. With an infectious smile, he hugged everyone in sight. He was anticipated to be the top draft pick because of his impressive performance on international stage.

He was a bit small in size and physically not quite there, just like 2023 NHL draft pick Connor Bedard, but his hockey skills were impressive. He went onto the stage and shook hands with Gary Bettman and other Blackhawks management before finally donning their jersey.

Patrick Kane has won three Stanley Cups with Chicago Blackhawks

Patrick Kane quickly became an integral part of the Chicago Blackhawks' resurgence, playing a pivotal role in their three Stanley Cup championships, in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Kane's combination of speed, skill and hockey IQ made him a formidable opponent on the ice, and his name frequently appeared among the league's scoring leaders.

He has accumulated numerous accolades, including the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL's top rookie in 2008 and the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league's most valuable player in 2016. His impact in the game is immeasurable, and he's widely regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation.

In retrospect, Patrick Kane's draft day was a perfect reflection of the joy and excitement the NHL Draft brings to young players and fans. Kane's journey from an 18-year-old first overall pick to a seasoned veteran and legendary hockey star has been a delightful one.