On March 26, 2008, Patrick Roy found himself at the center of controversy when a brawl erupted during a game between his team, the Quebec Remparts, and the Chicoutimi Sagueneens.

The incident unfolded in a manner typical of hockey brawls, until Roy's son, Jonathan Roy, charged across the ice to attack Bobby Nadeau, the opposing goalie. Nadeau offered no resistance as Jonathan Roy pummeled him, and the situation escalated as Jonathan engaged in another altercation and directed an offensive gesture toward the crowd.

Former NHL coach Jacques Demers, who had previously worked with Patrick Roy, expressed his respect and admiration for Roy but disagreed with his behavior. Demers predicted that the incident might lead Roy to step away from coaching and focus on his role as the Remparts' general manager.

Jacques Demers said:

"I love Patrick to death. He won a Stanley Cup for me. But I can't agree with what he did. He put his son in a very bad position. I know Jonathan. He's not a bum. He's a good kid."

Amid the chaos, Patrick Roy took the opportunity to publicly apologize. He expressed remorse for his actions and sought forgiveness from Bobby Nadeau, his family and the Remparts. Roy acknowledged his failure to control the situation better and expressed empathy for the pain his son had endured in the aftermath.

Patrick Roy said:

"I regret not controlling the situation better, I saw what Jonathan went through in the last few days and it was painful for him. If I had controlled things better, he wouldn't have had to go through that."

Aftermath of the incident surrounding Patrick Roy

The incident quickly captured national attention, with the brawl being replayed countless times on news outlets and making headlines across Canada. It ignited a debate on the role of fighting in hockey and the responsibility of coaches to control their players' actions.

In the aftermath of the brawl, both Patrick and Jonathan Roy faced consequences. Jonathan received a seven-game suspension and a $500 fine, while Patrick was suspended for five games. Additionally, Chicoutimi coach Richard Martel and player Sebastien Rioux faced suspensions for their involvement. The league commissioner warned all teams that further incidents would be met with severe punishment.

The incident also prompted calls for a national campaign against hockey violence, led by Quebec's minister responsible for sport, Michelle Courchesne. The focus shifted toward examining the role of fighting in the game and the importance of coaches in maintaining control over their players.

