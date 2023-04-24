When Phil Esposito acknowledged he was still salty about his trade from the Boston Bruins

More than 38 years later, NHL Hall of Famer Phil Esposito remains bitter about being traded from the Boston Bruins to the New York Rangers.

Esposito won two Stanley Cups, five Art Ross Trophies, and two Hart Trophies during his eight-plus seasons with the Bruins. The Bruins, however, dealt him to the Rangers on November 7, 1975. The trade caught him off guard, and he still hasn't forgotten about it.

Esposito's resentment over the trade has been well-documented over the years. In 2013, Sports Illustrated's Brian Cazeneuve wrote an article about Esposito's lingering bitterness towards the Bruins and the Rangers. Esposito told Cazeneuve that he had "nothing to do with" the trade and that he was "shocked" when he learned he was being sent to New York.

Esposito also revealed that he had initially refused to report to the Rangers. He did not want to leave Boston. However, Rangers general manager John Ferguson threatened to suspend him if he did not report, and Esposito eventually relented. He went on to have a successful stint with the Rangers, scoring 78 goals and 82 assists in 155 regular-season games.

Despite his success with the Rangers, Esposito remains bitter about the trade. In the same article, he said that he had "no use" for the Bruins or the Rangers and that he would "never forgive" Boston for the trade. He also claimed that he was never given an explanation for the trade and that he had been "lied to" by the Bruins management.

The trade from Boston to New York still stings for Esposito, and it seems unlikely that he will ever forget it. However, his legacy in the NHL remains secure. He will be remembered for his incredible statistical accomplishments and the impact he had on the sport of hockey.

Let's take a closer look at Phil Esposito's NHL career.

Phil Esposito is widely regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time. He played in the National Hockey League (NHL) for 18 seasons and achieved numerous individual and team accolades.

Phil Esposito was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round of the 1963 NHL Amateur Draft. He made his NHL debut during the 1963-64 season. He played for the Blackhawks for three seasons and was traded to the Boston Bruins in 1967. It was in Boston where he truly made his mark on the NHL.

Phil Esposito's best years came during his time with the Bruins. He was a prolific scorer and a key member of the "Big Bad Bruins" era in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Esposito won two Stanley Cups with the Bruins in 1970 and 1972. He was the NHL's leading scorer six times.

Phil Esposito amassed 717 goals and 873 assists in 1282 NHL games. He was a 10-time NHL All-Star and won two Hart Trophies as the league's most valuable player. Espo was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1984.

Poll : 0 votes