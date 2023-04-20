New Jersey Devils defenseman PK Subban had spoken out against racism in ice hockey following an alleged incident involving his younger brother Jordan during an ECHL game in 2022. Subban expressed his "sheer disappointment" at the alleged racist taunt and emphasized that

"There's no room for it in our game."

He went on to say that he was "embarrassed" by the incident and that the game of hockey was better than that.

The ECHL has suspended Jacksonville defenseman Jacob Panetta indefinitely, pending a hearing, after Jordan Subban said he was subjected to a racist taunt during the game.

Panetta has denied making any racist gesture. South Carolina defenseman Subban claimed that Panetta made "monkey gestures" at him and he responded by punching him.

Subban expressed his concern about the incident not only for his brother but also for others who face similar situations. He highlighted the importance of using his platform to raise awareness and bring attention to the issue.

"A lot of people talk about me on social media and what I do in my time, but I've done a lot of work in the community. I've done a lot of things to build a following where people want to follow me and see what I do."

Subban also acknowledged that the incident was not isolated and that racism continues to be a problem in hockey. He urged people to come together to make the game a more inclusive place.

"We're trying to change that. I'm an advocate to change that. But to do that, we've got to bring people together. And hopefully this is another step in doing that,"

The NHL issued a statement condemning incidents of racism, saying they are "abhorrent" and that the league will continue to work to make the game welcoming and safe for all players and fans.

A look at PK Subban's remarkable NHL career

PK Subban in action

PK Subban had a remarkable NHL career that spanned over 13 seasons. He was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the 2007 NHL Draft and quickly established himself as a talented defenseman.

In his first full season with the Canadiens in 2010-11, Subban led the team in power-play goals and scored 38 points overall. He continued to be a top defenseman for the Canadiens in the following seasons, leading the team in total ice time and being named to the NHL First All-Star Team in 2012-13.

PK Subban was then traded to the Nashville Predators in 2016 and helped them reach the Stanley Cup Final that same year.

Subban was traded to the New Jersey Devils in 2019 and had a solid first season with the team, earning his first King Clancy Trophy for his leadership qualities on and off the ice. He announced his retirement from the NHL in September 2022 after 13 seasons, during which he amassed 467 points in 834 games played.

