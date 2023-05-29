When POTUS Joe Biden accepted Justin Trudeau's bet on Canadiens-Lightning matchup in Stanley Cup finals

In June 2021, an interesting event unfolded between President Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau. Following the Tampa Bay Lightning's exhilarating victory over the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup final, a lighthearted bet between the leaders of Canada and the United States reached its conclusion.

President Joe Biden engaged in a conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, expressing his gratitude for the gift of Montreal smoked meats sent by Trudeau as a congratulatory gesture for the Lightning's championship win.

During their conversation, President Biden took the opportunity to underscore the deep alignment and friendship that exists between the United States and Canada.

During Game 1 of the final, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter and proposed a bet to U.S. President Joe Biden, calling it a "friendly wager." In response, President Biden swiftly accepted the challenge, playfully stating, "You're on, pal," and adding the hashtag #GoBolts to show his support for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Following the exchange of tweets, they finally talked over the phone as Bolts won and the exchange of pleasantries took place. The friendly bet helped in reinforcing the strong relationship between their respective countries. The gift of Montreal smoked meats from Prime Minister Trudeau was a symbolic representation of the friendly rivalry between the Lightning and the Canadiens.

The conversation between the two leaders transcended the outcome of the bet, delving into crucial matters of economic cooperation. The Lightning's victory in the Stanley Cup final captivated fans on both sides of the border and also provided an opportunity for leaders to come together and celebrate the shared love of the game.

More about the 2021 NHL Finals

In the thrilling 2021 Stanley Cup Final series, the Tampa Bay Lightning faced off against the Montreal Canadiens in an intense battle for hockey supremacy. The Lightning dominated the early games, winning Game 1 with a convincing 5-1 victory and Game 2 with a score of 3-1.

In Game 3, the Lightning maintained their momentum, securing a 6-3 win and taking a commanding 3-0 series lead. The Canadiens fought back in Game 4, winning in overtime with a score of 2-1 to avoid a sweep. However, the Lightning sealed their championship in Game 5, winning 1-0 with a goal from Ross Colton.

With this victory, the Lightning claimed their second consecutive Stanley Cup title. Throughout the series, the Lightning displayed their offensive prowess and defensive resilience.

Poll : 0 votes