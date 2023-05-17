When Ryan Miller's wife Noureen DeWulf disclosed she loves Bollywood films being a 'huge fan' of Shah Rukh Khan

Noureen DeWulf is married to former NHL player Ryan Miller. DeWulf is an accomplished actress. She is also a devoted fan of Indian cinema. In 2013, she revealed her deep admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

DeWulf, who is best known for her appearances in Hollywood films such as "Ocean's Thirteen," "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past," and "The Back-up Plan," also garnered attention for her portrayal of Lacey in "Anger Management."

The sitcom, which used to air on Comedy Central every Friday at 10 pm EST, featured an ensemble cast led by Charlie Sheen. Noureen's character was a wealthy young woman who brought vibrant energy to the show with her bold and witty dialogue.

When asked about her interest in Bollywood, DeWulf expressed her admiration for the industry and her desire to act in an Indian film if the right opportunity arose. Although she has received a few offers, the timing and scripts haven't aligned yet. DeWulf also expressed her profound admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She described him as an amazing and incredibly funny actor.

Born to Indian parents who migrated to the United States in the 1970s, Noureen DeWulf maintained a strong connection to her Indian roots. While she proudly identified herself as being from India, she acknowledged her American upbringing and the presence of her extended family in India.

Demonstrating her linguistic skills, DeWulf discussed her proficiency in Hindi and even performed dialogue in Hindi during an "Anger Management" episode.

Noureen DeWulf talks about her role in Anger Management

In an interview with After Hrs, DeWulf shared insights about her role in "Anger Management" and the factors that kept her character fresh and engaging. She mentioned the collaborative effort with the show's writers, highlighting an episode where Lacey's family made an appearance, adding an exciting new dimension to her character.

When asked about her favorite aspects of the character, DeWulf expressed a fondness for Lacey's strong fashion sense and her ability to speak her mind without reservation. She found joy in portraying a character who boldly expressed thoughts that many people often kept to themselves. She found it liberating and almost therapeutic.

Speaking about her experience working alongside Charlie Sheen, Noureen DeWulf acknowledged the valuable lessons she learned from the seasoned actor, particularly in terms of comedic timing.

