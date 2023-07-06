In a fiery Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the 2012 Stanley Cup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers, Sidney Crosby found himself at the center of attention.

Following a scuffle that led to a fight between Crosby and Claude Giroux, the Penguins captain expressed his disdain for the Flyers. When questioned about knocking Jakub Voracek's glove away, Crosby said:

"I don't like any guy on their team, so it was near me, and he went to pick it up and I pushed it."

When asked why he harbors such dislike, Crosby curtly responded:

"I don't like them because I don't like any guy on their team."

Crosby's antagonistic behavior didn't stop there. Throughout the game, he engaged in altercations, incited incidents and showcased his snarky demeanor, much to the frustration of the Flyers.

Some critics viewed this behavior as hypocritical, considering Crosby's injury history and need to care for his well-being.

Following the game, Scott Hartnell of the Flyers accused Crosby of initiating most of the scrums and suggested that the Penguins were only getting more frustrated with themselves in their attempts to get under Philadelphia's skin.

While Sidney Crosby's heelish tendencies may draw criticism from some, his unapologetic approach and competitive nature continue to make headlines. As the series intensifies, tensions between Crosby and the Flyers are sure to rise, setting the stage for a thrilling playoff showdown.

Sidney Crosby congratulates Connor Bedard after draft

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby reached out to congratulate Connor Bedard after the young phenom was selected first overall in the draft. Bedard, who has openly expressed his admiration for Crosby, was thrilled to receive the message from his childhood idol.

The gesture holds a special significance as Bedard looks to carve his own path in the NHL, with the possibility of facing Crosby and the Penguins in his debut game. As Bedard looks to secure a spot on the Chicago Blackhawks roster, receiving support from Crosby, widely regarded as one of the best players in league history is an incredible boost.

Acknowledging the text from Crosby, Bedard expressed his excitement and appreciation, emphasizing the significance of hearing such kind words from one he idolized while growing up. Both Crosby and Bedard share the common experience of being selected first overall in their respective drafts, further connecting their paths in the hockey world.

As the young star continues his journey in the NHL, Bedard will undoubtedly draw inspiration from Sidney Crosby's achievements and leadership. This unexpected interaction between the two players highlights the enduring impact Crosby has had on the next generation of hockey talent and sets the stage for an exciting future for both players.

Poll : 0 votes