In a heated moment during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals in June 2017, a fiery exchange took place between two NHL stars, Sidney Crosby and P.K. Subban. The incident generated considerable buzz, with fans and media speculating about the nature of their confrontation.

However, thanks to Showtime's "All Access: Quest for the Stanley Cup" series, the actual exchange has been revealed, putting all the speculation to rest.

A brief clip from the series made its way onto social media and YouTube, allowing fans to finally hear what was said between the two players. The exchange goes as follows:

Subban said:

"Hey, f**k you."

Crosby replied:

"Get the f**k out of here."

Subban again said:

"Hey, f**k you."

Crosby replied:

"Hey, get the f**k out of here, you f**king idiot."

Later Subban claimed that Crosby commented on his bad breath. He said:

“Usually when guys chirp after the game or during the game, it’s usually about your game or something personal. He went on to tell me that my breath smelled bad, and I really don’t understand why, because I use Listerine before the game. I thought my breath smelled great. But at the end of the day, we’re just going to take the win and move on.”

Both Sidney Crosby and PK Subban have had many intense moments on and off the ice. Both being one of the best players of this generation command a popular fan base and their clashes are a sight for the fans.

A look at Sidney Crosby’s NHL career

Sidney Crosby, the first overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins, has had an impressive career in the NHL. Over the course of 1,190 games, he has scored 550 goals and assisted in 952 more.

Crosby has remained loyal to the Penguins throughout his entire professional career. His accomplishments include winning two Art Ross trophies, two Hart Memorial trophies, three Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophies, and three Stanley Cups. Notably, at just 18 years old, Crosby became the youngest player to achieve 100 points in a single season. Additionally, he secured the Art Ross Trophy at the age of 19, making him the youngest player to do so.

Beyond his achievements in the NHL, Sidney Crosby is highly regarded for his contributions to Team Canada on the international stage. He led the team to two gold medals in the Winter Olympics, most notably scoring the overtime-winning goal in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics gold medal game against the United States. This iconic goal became known as the "Golden Goal" and holds a special place in the hearts of Canadian hockey fans.

