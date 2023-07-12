When Teemu Selanne heavily criticized California Governor over new bill.

Teemu Selanne, a revered figure in the Anaheim Ducks' history, caused a stir on social media in February with a scathing critique of California's criminal code, targeting Governor Gavin Newsom. Although Selanne's political commentary may have come as a surprise to some, it prompted an examination of the state's reputation and its potential impact on attracting NHL players.

His tweet sparked discussions regarding the challenges faced by California teams in recruiting players and offered an opportunity to explore the overall appeal of the state.

In his tweet, Teemu Selanne drew attention to the growing number of individuals leaving California, asserting that this trend could potentially affect the ability of teams like the Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks to attract top-tier NHL talent. He tweeted:

"What a joke…absolutely ridiculous…criminals have more rights than legal law abiding citizens, @GavinNewsom crazy sinking California ,there are many reasons why 350 thousand people leaving California every year …embarrassing."

While the exact extent of the state's tarnished reputation on player recruitment remained to be seen, it was reasonable to assume that the exodus and the high state income tax might factor into the decision-making process for players.

Whether you agreed with Selanne's assessment or not, he was correct that hundreds of thousands of people were emigrating from California each year.

California's reputation as a desirable place to live had long been established, attracting millions of visitors and residents alike. The state's diverse landscapes, vibrant cities and thriving entertainment industry had captivated people from around the world.

Despite the negative portrayal often seen in certain media outlets, many individuals who had experienced California firsthand had fallen in love with its charm, contradicting the often-biased narratives.

More on Teemu Selanne's NHL career

Teemu Selanne's NHL career began with the Winnipeg Jets in 1992. In his rookie season, he broke the NHL record for goals scored by a rookie with 76 goals.

Teemu Selanne's exceptional performance earned him the Calder Memorial Trophy as Rookie of the Year. He continued to excel throughout his career, playing for the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche.

Selanne achieved several milestones, including scoring his 500th career goal and winning the Stanley Cup with the Ducks in 2007. Known for his scoring prowess and sportsmanship, Selanne left a lasting impact on the league.

After 21 seasons, Teemu Selanne retired as one of the most respected players in NHL history, leaving behind a legacy as one of the greatest players to ever grace the ice.

