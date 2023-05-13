During a live broadcast of Monday Night Raw on March 17, 2003, The Rock unleashed a verbal on Toronto Maple Leafs. The event at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto sparked a controversy. With his signature charisma, The Rock took aim at the Toronto Maple Leafs, and their devoted fan base, creating a memorable moment.

In a fiery speech, The Rock expressed his disdain for the people of Toronto turning against him during a previous event. He clarified that he had not forgotten the incident, asserting that he would not let it slide easily.

In his speech The Rock said:

"The Rock didn't forget. ... It was here in Toronto that the people turned on the People's Champion."

The fact that he was not voted as the Superstar of the Decade during Raw's 10th anniversary by Toronto fans was the reason he was offended. Instead, the honor went to Stone Cold (Steve Austin), a beloved figure in the wrestling world.

He further added:

"It was that Raw's 10th anniversary, that the people did not vote for The Rock to be Superstar of the Decade.You... voted for Stone Cold, Steve Austin"

The Rock's slur shifted to the Toronto Maple Leafs. With his statements, he elicited a significant reaction from the Toronto audience, many of whom were die-hard hockey fans. The Rock hit a chord by connecting the Maple Leafs' troubles with their alleged lack of success, sparking a controversy that lasted far beyond the bounds of the wrestling ring.

The Rock concluded by saying:

"Stronger than a bear. Faster than a buck. The biggest thing to hit Canada? Cause the Maple Leafs suck."

Almost two decades later The Rock had a change of perspective toward Toronto Maple Leafs and fans

In October 2022, Toronto experienced an electrifying moment when the beloved actor and former WWE wrestler, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, graced the city with his presence. He was there to promote his highly anticipated movie, Black Adam. Little did anyone expect that The Rock would make a surprise appearance at a Toronto Maple Leaf game.

Sporting a black Adidas jacket proudly displaying the Toronto Maple Leafs' logo on the back, The Rock showed up in the arena, capturing the attention of fans and media. Yet again, The Rock sparked another small-scale controversy.

Instead of adhering to the age-old chant of "Go Leafs go!" that has become synonymous with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Rock decided to put his own spin on it. The Rock was seen leading the crowd in a boisterous rendition of "Let's go, Leafs!"

