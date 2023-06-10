When Tom Glavine was selected by the Los Angeles Kings just four days after being drafted by Atlanta Braves in 1984

In a unique turn of events in the summer of 1984, Tom Glavine found himself making history in two different sports within a matter of days. The left-handed pitcher was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the NHL Draft, only to be drafted by the Atlanta Braves in Major League Baseball just four days later. Glavine's unprecedented dual selection sparked a frenzy among sports enthusiasts and left fans curious about the path he would ultimately choose.

Hailing from Billerica, Massachusetts, Glavine was a talented athlete who excelled in both hockey and baseball throughout his high school career. His abilities on the ice caught the attention of the Los Angeles Kings, who took a chance on him in the fourth round of the NHL Draft. However, Glavine's passion for baseball was equally strong, and it was evident when the Atlanta Braves called his name during the MLB Draft.

Ultimately, Glavine made the decision to pursue a career in baseball, a choice that would ultimately define his legacy. The lefty embarked on an illustrious 22-year career with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, becoming one of the most accomplished pitchers of his generation.

While the NHL's loss became MLB's gain, Tom Glavine's unique distinction as a dual-sport draftee left a lasting impact. By choosing baseball, Glavine cemented his place in sports history and solidified his status as one of the greatest pitchers to ever grace the diamond.

A Look into Tom Glavine's MLB Career

Tom Glavine's career in Major League Baseball spanned an impressive 22 years, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. After being drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 1984, Glavine quickly rose through the ranks and made his MLB debut in 1987. He became a cornerstone of the Braves pitching rotation, known for his finesse and precision on the mound.

Glavine's career highlights include two Cy Young Awards, which he won in consecutive years (1991 and 1998), and an astonishing 305 career victories. He played a crucial role in the Braves dominance during the 1990s, helping the team secure numerous division titles and reaching the World Series five times. Glavine's postseason performances were particularly remarkable, as he compiled a record of 14 wins and 16 losses with a solid 3.30 ERA.

In addition to his success with the Braves, Glavine spent five seasons with the New York Mets. He continued to excel, earning his 300th career win in 2007 and making an additional All-Star appearance. Glavine's precision control and ability to mix pitches made him a formidable force on the mound throughout his career.

Beyond his on-field achievements, Tom Glavine was highly regarded for his professionalism, leadership, and sportsmanship. He retired in 2008 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, solidifying his status as one of the greatest left-handed pitchers in the history of the game.

