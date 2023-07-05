On July 5, 2023, legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler delves into the intriguing tale of Frank McCool, a promising goalie for the Toronto Maple Leafs whose career took an unexpected turn. McCool, who suffered from stomach ulcers, made a bold move during contract negotiations, using his personal ailment as a bargaining chip. This decision ultimately led to his departure from the team.

In September 1945, Frank McCool became the talk of the hockey world after leading the underdog Toronto Maple Leafs to a Stanley Cup championship. Despite his constant battle with stomach ulcers, McCool displayed incredible resilience throughout the playoffs, earning a reputation as Canada's conquering hero. Former Toronto Maple Leafs press agent Ed Fitkin commended McCool's unwavering dedication, even when his health posed significant challenges.

However, when it came time for contract negotiations, McCool made a surprising move. He approached his boss, Conn Smythe, and boldly stated:

"I think I'm worth an additional $500 because of my ulcers."

McCool believed that the physical toll of goaltending exacerbated his condition and warranted compensation. Smythe, taken aback by the demand, rejected McCool's proposal, leading to a bitter outcome.

A Look at Toronto Maple Leafs Goalie, Frank McCool's Journey

The rejection from management marked the beginning of McCool's downfall. Smythe swiftly replaced him with goaltender Aldege "Baz" Bastien for the opening game of the season. Although Bastien's performance faltered, Smythe's frustration with McCool persisted as the team experienced losses. In the midst of the team's struggles, McCool began to regret his demand and realized the error of his ways.

McCool reached out to Smythe, expressing his remorse and acknowledging that he had made a mistake. He admitted:

"Now I understand that had I stayed in Toronto rather than taken the train back to Calgary, we could have worked out the difficulties. I'll take the ulcers out of my demands."

Smythe, recognizing McCool's change of heart, forgave him and agreed to maintain the original contract.

Unfortunately, McCool's return to the team was plagued by injuries and an aging Toronto Maple Leafs' squad that struggled to find success on the ice. McCool's performance suffered, and he was unable to recapture the glory he had achieved during the Stanley Cup championship season. He played his final NHL game on February 3, 1946.

In contrast, future Hall of Famer Turk Broda, who had been released from the Canadian Army, took over as Toronto's goalie shortly after McCool's departure. Broda enjoyed a successful career with the Maple Leafs, winning multiple Stanley Cup championships.

Reflecting on the tumultuous conflict with McCool, Smythe mused

"I can't understand the boy. But they tell me that ulcers do those things."

Frank McCool passed away at the age of 54 on May 20, 1973. His struggle with ulcers had left a lasting impact, even contributing to his eventual death.

