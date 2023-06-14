Vegas Golden Knights 2023 Stanley Cup parade time, location & how to watch

The wait is finally over for the fans of the Vegas Golden Knights as they prepare to celebrate their historic Stanley Cup victory. Following their triumphant win over the Florida Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, the Golden Knights are ready to take their championship parade down the iconic Las Vegas Strip.

The city is buzzing with excitement, having recently celebrated the Las Vegas Aces' 2022 WNBA title. Now, it's time for the Vegas Golden Knights to bask in the glory of their first-ever championship.

While an official announcement regarding the date of the parade is yet to be made, several sources have indicated that the grand celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 17. Fans can anticipate the festivities to kick off at 7 p.m. PT in the heart of Vegas. It's bound to be a spectacle like no other as the city comes alive with pride for its victorious team.

SinBin.vegas @SinBinVegas Multiple sources have confirmed the initial plans for the Stanley Cup Champions parade are scheduled for Saturday at 7PM down the Las Vegas Strip. Multiple sources have confirmed the initial plans for the Stanley Cup Champions parade are scheduled for Saturday at 7PM down the Las Vegas Strip.

Although the exact parade route has not been disclosed, it is expected to follow a similar path to the one taken by the Las Vegas Aces during their own celebratory parade. The Aces commenced their parade on Caesars Palace Drive and proceeded down the renowned Las Vegas Strip, captivating onlookers with their championship glory. The procession culminated at the celebration stage located in front of the breathtaking Bellagio Fountain, situated between West Flamingo Road and Paris Drive.

The parade promises to be an unforgettable experience for both the players and the fans. Notable figures, including Vegas Golden Knights players, coaches, and front-office staff, as well as team owner Bill Foley and other esteemed guests, will grace the celebration with their presence. Their words of pride and gratitude will resonate with the crowd, igniting the collective spirit of the Vegas Golden Knights' journey to victory.

For those who are unable to attend the parade in person, there is no need to worry. Local Las Vegas stations, such as Fox 5 Vegas (KVVU), will provide extensive coverage of the event. Viewers can tune in to their preferred local channels to catch all the excitement and revelry.

Additionally, for those who prefer to watch the parade online, the coverage will be streamed on the Fox 5 website, ensuring that fans near and far can join in the celebration of the Vegas Golden Knights' remarkable achievement.

How the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Panthers in Game 5

Mark Stone displayed an impressive offensive showcase, scoring three goals to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a dominant victory. He opened the scoring with a short-handed goal in the first period, showcasing his skill and precision.

Nicolas Hague and Reilly Smith also found the net, contributing to the Golden Knights' commanding lead. In the second period, Vegas unleashed an offensive onslaught, scoring four goals in under 10 minutes.

z - Vegas Golden Knights @GoldenKnights



THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS HAVE WON THE STANLEY CUP!!!!!



#CupInSix IT’S NOT A DESERT MIRAGETHE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS HAVE WON THE STANLEY CUP!!!!! IT’S NOT A DESERT MIRAGETHE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS HAVE WON THE STANLEY CUP!!!!!#CupInSix https://t.co/b26DnKWCdg

The Panthers managed to score a couple of goals in the third period, but Stone completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal, securing the Golden Knights' dominant win. Nicolas Roy added the final goal for Vegas.

