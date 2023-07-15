When Wayne Gretzky was asked to cough up $10 million thanks to lawsuit about magical weight loss gum

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky finds himself in the midst of a legal battle as he and his wife, Janet Jones Gretzky, are sued over their endorsement of a weight loss gum.

Plaintiff Steven Sparks claims that the couple misled consumers by making false claims about the product, causing him to suffer significant financial losses. Sparks alleged that he hired Jones Gretzky as a spokesperson for the gum, which he asserts he created. He further accuses Gretzky of falsely stating that he lost 35 pounds using the gum over two months.

Sparks contends that Gretzky's weight loss claim was intended to boost the company's stock value, only for the former NHL star to later admit that he had lied about the results. Consequently, the company suffered a significant decline, leading Sparks to seek $10 million in damages from Gretzky.

This lawsuit adds another chapter to Gretzky's off-ice controversies. In 2006, his wife was accused of involvement in a nationwide sports gambling ring allegedly financed by a Phoenix Coyotes assistant coach. Gretzky vehemently denied any wrongdoing on their part, asserting that he had never bet on any sports and that his wife had not placed any bets on his behalf.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Wayne Gretzky and his wife, face the challenge of defending their reputations amidst these accusations. The outcome of the lawsuit will determine the financial consequences for Gretzky and potentially shape his legacy both on and off the ice.

Wayne Gretzky's path to wealth and business ventures

According to estimates by Wealthy Gorilla, Wayne Gretzky has accumulated a substantial net worth of $250 million. As one of the greatest players in NHL history, Gretzky's successful career significantly contributed to his impressive wealth.

Apart from his career earnings, Gretzky has made astute business investments and secured lucrative endorsement deals. Following his retirement from professional hockey in 1999, he became a part-owner of the Phoenix Coyotes (now Arizona Coyotes) in 2000, owning a 10% stake in the franchise. He later served as the team's head coach from 2005 to 2009.

In addition to his involvement with the Coyotes, Gretzky was a partner and vice-chairman of the Edmonton Oilers from 2016 until 2021.

Beyond his sports ventures, Gretzky has diversified his investments, including holdings in other prominent companies and real estate. These strategic business moves have contributed to his growing net worth over the years.

With an extraordinary career that includes numerous records and accolades, Wayne Gretzky's iconic status in the world of hockey has extended beyond the ice, propelling him to financial success and securing his place as one of the wealthiest athletes in the world.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault