Wayne Gretzky, one of the most iconic figures in hockey history, has opened up about his initial impressions and experiences as a broadcaster on TNT.

In an interaction with Bleacher Report's AMA session in October 2021, Gretzky was asked about his time working alongside his co-host, Paul Bissonnette. The Great One had nothing but praise for Bissonnette, highlighting the unique qualities that make him special.

"Love Bis. I think Bis is something really special."

Gretzky expressed his admiration for Bissonnette. Unlike Gretzky, Bissonnette didn't achieve stardom in the NHL. But he made his mark through hard work and dedication to his role. This relatability has garnered him a cult following and made him a fan favorite. Gretzky commended Bissonnette's intelligence and recognized his understanding of the challenges of working in the NHL.

"I think people can really relate to him. He wasn’t a star. He worked really hard in his role. He’s turned himself into a cult following. He’s very intelligent and knows how hard it is to work in the NHL, so he’s been an absolute joy to work with."

Collaborating with Bissonnette has been an absolute joy for Wayne Gretzky. The partnership has been a seamless fit.

"It was a really nice fit for him to join me. As time goes on, we’ll get more comfortable."

Wayne Gretzky talks more about the league, the fun he he has on the broadcasts

Wayne Gretzky appreciates the fact that the NHL on TNT panel doesn't dive too deep into the technical side of the sport. Both Gretzky and Bissonnette understand the grueling nature of reaching and succeeding in the NHL. This allows them to strike a balance between insightful commentary and entertaining banter.

"I like the fact we don’t get too in-depth because we know how hard it is to make the league."

Wayne Gretzky has admitted his on-air role has been more fun than expected. The transition from being on the ice to being in front of the camera might seem daunting. But he has found a way to make it work. Gretzky has enjoyed his role as a broadcaster thanks to Bissonnette's unique presence and the fun environment at the studio.

"The surprise was how much fun I’ve had."

As Wayne Gretzky settles into his broadcasting role with TNT, fans can look forward to witnessing the dynamic between him and Bissonnette evolve. The chemistry between the two promises to bring a blend of expertise, humor, and relatability to hockey broadcasts.

