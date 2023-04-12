During the All-Star break in 1990, Wayne Gretzky made a request to the Los Angeles Kings' owner, Bruce McNall, to trade for former NHL player Tony Granato.

According to Granato's account on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, he found out about the trade while watching the All-Star game on TV. He received a call from McNall informing him of the trade.

Granato's experience sheds light on Gretzky's influence within the Kings organization and his ability to impact roster decisions.

Granato had been visiting friends and family in Madison, Wisconsin, when the trade happened. He described how he was watching the All-Star game on TV when the news of the trade broke.

"Watching it live. So, I'm looking at this on okay, they can't find somebody who the heck is it? I mean, it's got it. I got to be part of this trade."

Eventually, Tony Granato received a call from Neil Smith, the general manager of the New York Rangers, who confirmed that he had been traded to the Kings. Granato explained:

"And a few minutes later, Neil gives Bruce McNall my number. Bruce McNall calls me who was the owner of Kings. And Bruce calls me up and says, 'Tony, we're so excited to have you there after the game you played against the Kings last year.'"

Gretzky said:

"We need to get Granato on our team."

Tony Granato expressed his surprise and gratitude at the news that Gretzky had requested the trade.

"Can’t be many better feelings than getting a call from an NHL owner saying Wayne Gretzky requested the team trades for you."

Tony Granato went on to play four seasons with the Kings, scoring 80 goals and 89 assists in 302 games. He also had the opportunity to play alongside Gretzky, who he described as:

"One of the greatest players of all time."

Wayne Gretzky revealed the best NHL powerplay team consisting of players he's played alongside

Wayne Gretzky

Wayne Gretzky has revealed his dream powerplay team consisting of players he's played alongside during his illustrious career. The five-man unit is comprised of Mark Messier, Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy, Paul Coffey, and Larry Robinson, all of whom are Hall of Famers.

Gretzky's team boasts of a deadly combination of leadership, physicality, goal-scoring ability, offensive prowess, and defensive shutdown skills. Though there are several other Hall of Famers who could be included in the team, Gretzky's powerplay unit would be a formidable force that any opposing team would struggle to contain.

