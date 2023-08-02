When Wayne Gretzky smoked legends Pele, Sugar Ray & Bjorn Borg in 100m sprint 

Wayne Gretzky is a name that every Canadian holds dear to their hearts. He is hailed as one of the greatest athletes in the history of Canadian sports, and for good reason. As a hockey player, he dominated the NHL like no other, earning him the nickname "The Great One."

However, what many may not know is that Gretzky's greatness extended beyond the ice rink. In 1982, at the age of 21, he showcased his sprinting prowess at the World Sports Masters event in Gothenburg, Sweden, and the world witnessed him smoke legends in a 100m sprint.

In a surprising turn of events, Wayne Gretzky lined up alongside some of the biggest names in sports history, including soccer legend Pele, boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard and tennis superstar Björn Borg. The stage was set for an epic showdown, and Gretzky did not disappoint. He sprinted the 100 meters outclassing his competitors with ease.

The video of the event captured the awe-inspiring moment when Gretzky left Pelé, who was twice his age at 42, in his wake, securing a well-deserved third-place finish.

Leonard, just 26 at the time, didn't even use the starting blocks and quickly regretted his decision to challenge the young hockey star. Borg, a seasoned athlete, managed to finish ahead of Pelé but couldn't keep up with Gretzky's remarkable speed.

While the 80s uniforms in the video might raise a few eyebrows, it's evident that Gretzky's raw speed and nimble skating skills, honed on the ice, translated seamlessly to the track. His quick footwork and ability to evade defenders on the ice contributed to his remarkable agility and athleticism.

Wayne Gretzky beating some other world famous athletes

In another video from the same event, Wayne Gretzky lined up alongside some other world-famous athletes, including tennis icon Björn Borg, Swedish Olympic skiing champion Ingemar Stenmark and English footballer Kevin Keegan. Despite being the youngest competitor at 21, Gretzky left no doubt in 60m sprinting, beating these illustrious names in a stunning time of 7.24 seconds.

On the ice, Gretzky scored an impressive 894 goals and provided 1,963 assists in 1,487 games, averaging nearly two points per game during his remarkable 20-year NHL career.

Remarkably, his time in the 60m sprint would have surpassed the men's 60m national records of Mexico, New Zealand and Kenya. It leaves sports enthusiasts wondering what Gretzky could have achieved if he had trained specifically for sprint disciplines or had access to the advanced sporting equipment of today, such as super spikes.