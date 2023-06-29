When will Axel Sandin Pellikka join the Detroit Red Wings?

The Detroit Red Wings selected Axel Sandin Pellikka as No.17 overall during the ongoing NHL Draft in Nashville.

He’s a talented offensive defenseman known for his playmaking ability and vision on the ice, especially when it comes to creating chances on the power play.

Axel Sandil Pellikka, 18, is a 5-foot-11 and 181-pound Swedish hockey player who is known as a versatile player on both ends. His addition to the Red Wings roster comes with a complete package that could potentially be a franchise-building block in the future.

However, given his slightly short stature, the Swedish defenseman will need some time to develop himself before breaking into the NHL. Fans can expect at least a year before Axel Sandin finally makes his debut wearing the Red Wings sweater in the NHL.

Earlier, the Detroit Red Wings selected Canadian center Nate Danielson as their ninth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Out of ten picks in the draft, the Red Wings have now left with a total of eight picks remaining for selection.

A few question marks on Axel Sandin Pellikka's defensive game

2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One

Axel Sandin hails from the Gallivare region of Sweden. He’s an offensive defenseman who is known for his brilliant hockey IQ on the ice.

Axel Sandin Pellikka currently plays for Skelleftea AIK in Sweden. He made his debut in the SHL, a top-tier league in Sweden, this season and garnered five points (2 goals, three assists) in 22 games.

The 18-year-old had an impressive campaign for his national side Sweden at the IIHF World U18 Championship, helping his side to clinch the silver medal by contributing eleven points in nine games.

Here's Steven Ellis' scouting report on Axel Sandin Pellikka (via Daily Faceoff):

"Some scouts had ASP as the best defensive prospect, others the second or third. One thing is certain: he had the most consistent season among the top names. He was a feral beast at the U-20 level, but was a bit more reserved in his time in the SHL."

"There are more than enough translatable skills here, especially when it comes to skating, hockey IQ and playmaking. The biggest issue? His defensive game, which, as a defenseman, raises eyebrows."

