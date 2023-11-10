When will Charlie McAvoy return? Looking at Boston Bruins defenseman's comeback after suspension

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy's recent rejection from his suspension appeal has left fans wondering when they can expect to see him back on the ice.

The decision, following an illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Oct. 30, reaffirms the NHL's commitment to player safety and the strict enforcement of rules against dangerous plays.

Charlie McAvoy's suspension upheld: When will the Bruins' defenseman return?

Charlie McAvoy, expressing his frustration after the appeal, acknowledged his suspension history but emphasized the lack of injury on the play:

"There's no injury on the play, and I have a (suspension), history so, two plus one is three, it's not four. But I guess there's not really anything we can do about it."

The incident, which occurred at 9:24 of the third period on Oct. 30 against the Florida Panthers, resulted in a match penalty for McAvoy, and the initial suspension was assessed on Oct. 31.

The subsequent appeal led to a hearing with Commissioner Bettman on Nov. 7, where the decision to uphold the suspension was made, underscoring the NHL's commitment to player safety.

As a consequence of the suspension, McAvoy is set to miss four games without pay, equating to a forfeiture of $197,916.68 from his average annual salary. This sum will be contributed to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund, emphasizing the league's dedication to supporting players in need.

The absence of Charlie McAvoy poses a significant challenge for the Bruins, given his pivotal role on the blue line. The defenseman's return is eagerly anticipated by both the coaching staff and fans alike, with his expected comeback slated for Nov. 11 against the Montreal Canadiens.

The timing of McAvoy's return holds added significance for the Boston Bruins as they seek to maintain defensive stability and solidify their position in the standings, especially amidst mouting injuries on the blue line. His presence on the ice is crucial to the team's success, and his return will be met with relief by the Bruins' faithful.

In the meantime, the Bruins will have to navigate the challenges posed by McAvoy's absence, hoping to secure victories in his stead until he can rejoin the lineup.

As the NHL continues to prioritize player safety, McAvoy's suspension serves as a reminder that actions compromising the well-being of players will not be tolerated, regardless of a player's history or intent.