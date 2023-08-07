When will Erik Karlsson play his first game against San Jose Sharks? This question has been on the minds of hockey fans ever since the announcement of his trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The matchup is scheduled for November 4th. On this day, the hockey world will witness Erik Karlsson playing his first game against his former team, the San Jose Sharks.

The trade that shook the league has paved the way for this intriguing clash. Erik Karlsson, renowned for his offensive prowess and impeccable on-ice vision, bid farewell to San Jose, a city where he left a legacy. Now a part of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Karlsson's return to the SAP Center in San Jose is a moment that both Sharks and Penguins fans would've circled on their calendars.

The Penguins have acquired defenseman Erik Karlsson, forward Rem Pitlick, forward Dillon Hamaliuk and a 2026 third-round draft pick in a three-team trade involving the San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens. WE HAVE BIG TRADE NEWS TO ANNOUNCEThe Penguins have acquired defenseman Erik Karlsson, forward Rem Pitlick, forward Dillon Hamaliuk and a 2026 third-round draft pick in a three-team trade involving the San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens.

The trade that brought Karlsson to the Penguins, alongside a selection of players and draft picks, marked a significant shift in the NHL landscape. The deal, involving the Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens, and San Jose Sharks, saw the departure of Karlsson from the Sharks.

As for the trade details, the San Jose Sharks received Pittsburgh Penguins' 2024 first-round pick, along with Mikael Granlund, Mike Hoffman, and Jan Rutta.

On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Penguins gained the services of Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks 2026 third-round Pick, Dillon Hamaliuk, and Rem Pitlick.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens received Jeff Petry, Casey DeSmith, Nathan Legare, and Pittsburgh Penguins' 2025 2nd Round Pick.

NHL's most offensive defenceman Erik Karlsson

Erik Karlsson's journey in the NHL has been nothing short of extraordinary. Hailing from Landsbro, Sweden, Karlsson's exceptional skills and leadership on the ice earned him a place among the league's elite. His three James Norris Memorial Trophies – awarded to the NHL's best defenseman – stand as an example of his remarkable abilities.

Drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the first round, 15th overall, in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Karlsson quickly established himself in the league. During his nine seasons with the Senators, he showcased his immense talent and leadership skills, earning the role of alternate captain.

On April 10th, Karlsson further etched his name in history, reaching a milestone only achieved by legends like Bobby Orr, Denis Potvin, Paul Coffey, Al MacInnis, and Brian Leetch. He became the first defenseman since Leetch in the 1991-92 season to achieve the elusive 100-point mark, with an impressive 101 points in 82 games during the 2022-2023 NHL season. His versatility was on full display, tallying 25 goals and dishing out an astounding 76 assists.