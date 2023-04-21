When will Patrice Bergeron return? Analyzing the Boston Bruins' captain's possible comeback to the lineup

Patrice Bergeron, the Boston Bruins captain, did not travel to Florida with the club, but he will "likely" play against the Panthers in Game 5 of the series on Wednesday at the TD Garden, according to head coach Jim Montgomery.

In addition, for reasons that have not been made public, Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark missed practice on Friday and will only know his status closer to Game 3. On 29 shots, the leading candidate for the Vezina Trophy allowed five goals on Wednesday.

Due to illness, Patrice Bergeron missed Game 1, yet the Bruins prevailed 3-1 without him. Montgomery claimed he was no longer unwell, even though he missed Game 2's 6-3 loss as well.

"He's a human being that doesn't get rattled," Montgomery said. "He's holding up great. He carries himself with such -- his confidence gives energy to everybody else that everything is OK.

The captain left the game against the Montreal Canadiens after the first period due to an upper-body ailment, however, the decision was made as a precaution at the time.

The Bruins have not disclosed the nature of Bergeron's injury. He was skating on his own before practice in Boston.

The club plans to utilize the last two games to prepare for the playoffs, but Montgomery stated on Friday that he doesn't regret putting Bergeron in the lineup for game 82.

Due to lingering ailments, Bergeron missed four of Boston's last 10 regular-season games and was sidelined for the Bruins' first two games in April. He played the last game against Montreal for his recently deceased father.

It became an object of controversy among the press and media, but it was ultimately his decision to play.

Many have blamed the loss of Patrice Bergeron as the reason why Boston was sloppy against the Panthers. They had 15 turnovers and won less than 50% of the faceoffs.

Patrice Bergeron has had a great season with the Boston Bruins

Patrice Bergeron has had a fine season for the Bruins. He is considered one of their most important players. His stats also say the same

In 78 regular-season games this season, he won 61.1% of his faceoffs and finished third on the team with 58 points (27 goals, 31 assists). The five-time Selke Trophy winner scored 127 points in 167 playoff games.

Patrice Bergeron's presence improves the team. His defensive prowess as a striker made the squad unstoppable, and it helped them win the "President's Trophy."

