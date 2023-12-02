When will Patrick Kane return? Latest update on 3-time Stanley Cup winner's potential Red Wings debut

Patrick Kane, the three-time Stanley Cup champion and former Chicago Blackhawks star, is on the verge of making his debut with the Detroit Red Wings after signing a prorated $2.75 million contract for the rest of the season. The 35-year-old winger, who underwent hip resurfacing surgery, is cautiously approaching his return, opting for a gradual process to ensure he is in optimal condition.

Having been cleared for contact two months ago, Kane is eager to get back on the ice. Despite feeling significantly better than his last game in May, where a nagging hip injury hampered his performance, he emphasizes the importance of easing into his comeback.

While Kane had the opportunity to play his first game against the New York Rangers, he has decided to give his surgically repaired right hip more time. Potential debut dates include a matchup against the Buffalo Sabres in his hometown on Tuesday, followed by home games against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 7 and the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 9.

Kane cited the promising direction of the Red Wings, the presence of former Blackhawks teammate Alex DeBrincat and the passion for hockey in Detroit as key factors influencing his decision to join the team. Coach Derek Lalonde hints at a possible line with DeBrincat and captain Dylan Larkin, emphasizing the desire to maximize Kane's skill set.

As fans eagerly anticipate Kane's return, the seasoned player remains focused on a patient and deliberate approach, ensuring that when he hits the ice, he is ready to contribute to the Red Wings' success.

Patrick Kane's contract with Detroit Red Wings sparks trade talks ahead of debut

Patrick Kane's recent signing with the Detroit Red Wings has set the NHL abuzz, not just for his on-ice skills but for the potential trade strategies in play. NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun, in a report on TSN's "Insider Trading", unveiled intriguing insights into discussions between Kane's agent, Pat Brisson, and the Red Wings management.

Despite Kane's yet to hit the ice in a Red Wings jersey, there's already contemplation about a potential trade, especially if the team falls short of making the playoffs. LeBrun underscores the forward-thinking approach taken by the Red Wings, revealing that strategic discussions were integral to the signing process, demonstrating the team's commitment to exploring all possible scenarios for future success. It's a unique and preemptive strategy, showcasing the Red Wings' meticulous planning for the road ahead in the NHL season.