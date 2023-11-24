When is Winter Classic 2024 and where is it being held? All details about NHL's showcase game

The NHL Winter Classic 2024 is all set to kick off the new year with a bang. This highly awaited event takes place on January 1, 2024, at T Mobile Park. The Winter Classic has become a tradition in the NHL giving fans an outdoor hockey experience.

This year’s Winter Classic is set to showcase a game between two of the NHL’s newest franchises Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Winter Classic 2024 will take place at T Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. The venue boasts a retractable roof and offers views of the city skyline. With its outdoor setting, T Mobile Park provides the backdrop for this beloved hockey tradition.

The Winter Classic is more than a game; it's a celebration of hockey's rich history and cherished customs. It harks back to the origins of the sport when people would gather on ponds and lakes to play in wintry conditions.

The event will be televised nationwide at 3:00 p.m. ET on TNT, B/R Sports on Max, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

NHL Winter Classic 2024 jerseys revealed

The NHL and Adidas recently revealed the jerseys for the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights for the Winter Classic 2024. These jerseys pay tribute to the hockey history of both cities combining tradition with design elements.

The Seattle Kraken jersey takes inspiration from the Seattle Metropolitans, who were the team to win the Stanley Cup back in 1917. The jersey features blue and cream stripes with the year "1917" prominently displayed on the collar.

The front of the jersey showcases the "S" logo made of felt with crafted lettering and numbering that pays homage to the hand-stitched hockey jerseys from Seattle history.

On the other hand, the Vegas Golden Knights jersey incorporates elements that reflect their hockey heritage. The vibrant gold color usually associated with the team has been replaced with vintage white and heritage gold.

Intricate filigree petals and chain accents embellish both the "V" logo and player names and numbers. The jersey is complemented by barber pole socks and a cursive "Vegas" wordmark on their pants.

Both uniforms proudly feature the 2024 NHL Winter Classic Event Patch on their shoulder symbolizing their involvement in this event.