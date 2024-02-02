Where is the 2026 Winter Olympics? Location, venue, event date revealed as NHL announces return to fold

Finally, the 2026 Winter Olympics will captivate fans with an international multi-sports event from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22, 2026. The Winter Games will be held in two picturesque Italian cities, Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, which will be Italy’s fourth time hosting the Olympics.

Reacting to the news, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said:

“We know how important international competition is to our players.”

IIHF president Luc Tardif said:

“We made it. That’s two years work and more intense the last six months.”

Filled with pride of hosting the Winter Olympics in 2006 Turin, the 1956 Cortina d’Ampezzo and the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, Italy is ready to welcome athletes. The 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games are set to be held after the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and before the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California.

In Milan, Fiera Milano Rho will host the IBC, MBC and speed skating and will serve as the second ice hockey venue. Mediolanum Forum in the city will see figure skating and short track events, while PalaItalia Santa Giulia is slated to be the main ice hockey venue.

In Cortina, Stadio Olimpico Del Ghiaccio will host the curling event, while Südtirol Arena will witness the biathlon.

On Thursday, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid said:

“Extremely badly want to play in the Olympics. I’ve been hopeful about that. I think everybody knows where I stand. ... All these guys that haven’t had a chance to represent their country at a best on best, I think it’s something that we’re all hungry to do.

“I feel like it’s super important for hockey to go back. Talking about growing the game, doing all these things well, you got to have the best on best, play on the biggest stage in sport, and that’s the Olympics.”

NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh said:

“For years, the players have embraced the opportunity to compete for Olympic gold. We are excited that today’s announcement makes it a certainty for our members in the 2026 and 2030 Olympic Winter Games.”

Will Russian players compete in 2026 Winter Olympics?

As momentum builds, a cloud of uncertainty is gathering over whether Russian athletes will be allowed to compete in preparations for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. One of the major factors influencing the country’s participation in the current conflict is the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

After banning Russian teams from taking part in group competitions at the Paris 2024 Games, the International Olympic Committee has allowed individual Russian athletes to participate under a neutral flag: a provision that started after the ban on the teams. Although this personal activity is in progress, the position of Russia's collective participation in the 2026 Winter Olympics remains undecided.

The Olympic athletes from Russia, including Pavel Datsyuk and Kirill Kaprizov, won gold in the 2018 Olympics. Yet, the recent geopolitical changes threaten the country's hopes to send a team to Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.