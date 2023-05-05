Where was Anthony Duclair born? Exploring the origins of Florida Panthers star

The Florida Panthers of the National Hockey League (NHL) presently have Canadian forward Anthony Duclair on their roster. The hockey star was born to his Haitian parents, Wendell Duclair and Dominique Raphael on August 26, 1995 in Pointe-Claire.

Anthony Duclair comes from an athletic family. Both his father and uncle, Farell Duclair, were active players in Canadian football. Farell Duclair helped the Calgary Stampeders win the 86th Grey Cup in 1998. However, Anthony developed a passion for hockey instead of following their footsteps. He was an avid supporter of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens as a child, with Saku Koivu being his all-time favorite hockey player.

The Panthers star started his NHL career with the New York Rangers after being selected in the third round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft with the 80th overall pick. Duclair has played for a number of other NHL teams over his professional career, including the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Arizona Coyotes.

Two years after Anthony Duclair first learned to skate, he attended schools where he could finish classes early in the afternoon, which gave him more time to devote to honing his hockey skills. At the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament in 2008, he and Frederik Gauthier represented a minor hockey affiliate of the Canadiens.

Duclair assisted the Lac St. Louis Lions in winning the Jimmy Ferrari Cup while playing for the Lions in the Quebec Midget AAA Hockey League as a teenager in 2011. He won the Mario Lemieux Trophy as the top 15-year-old prospect for his impressive league play. The Lions then participated in the Telus Cup, where Duclair scored two goals and helped them defeat the Vancouver North West Giants to win the bronze medal.

Anthony Duclair’s hockey career

Anthony Duclair and the New York Rangers agreed to an entry-level contract on January 2, 2014. He was exempt from a usual provision in the NHL CBA that permitted rookie players to return to their junior teams during the first 10 games of an NHL season without starting the first year of their contract due to the time of his signing.

Even though Duclair made an impression on the Rangers' head coach Alain Vigneault at the team's 2014 training camp, he was unable to earn a berth on the team's opening night roster until the team had signed fewer than 50 contracts. To acquire Joey Crabb and make a position for Duclair on the roster, general manager Glen Sather exchanged defenseman Steven Kampfer and forward Andrew Yogan with the Florida Panthers.

