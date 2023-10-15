Where does Auston Matthews' start to 2023-24 NHL season stand in Maple Leafs history? Taking a closer look

Auston Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs star, has set the hockey world ablaze with his incredible start to the 2023-24 NHL season. After a standout performance in the first game, fans are left wondering where his current season-opener score stands in the storied history of the Maple Leafs.

In particular, his opening game against the Montreal Canadiens showcased his incredible talent, prompting us to compare and rank this performance among the five best opening-game performances in Maple Leafs history.

Comparing and ranking Auston Matthews' performance

Darryl Sittler (Feb. 7, 1976)

Often considered the greatest single-game performance in NHL history, Sittler recorded an astounding 10 points in a single game. While Matthews' performance was remarkable, it's challenging to match this historic feat.

Auston Matthews (Oct. 4, 2016)

In his NHL debut, Matthews scored four goals against the Ottawa Senators, a stunning start to his Maple Leafs career. While this debut set the tone for his incredible career, it's essential to remember it occurred in his rookie season.

Auston Matthews (Oct. 12, 2023)

Matthews' recent opening game performance stands out with a remarkable hat-trick and dominant presence on the ice. Among other opening game performances, this one takes the third spot due to its balance of scoring and overall impact.

Matthews' start to the 2023-24 NHL season is undoubtedly impressive, and his performance in the opening game against the Canadiens was one for the ages. However, when comparing and ranking it among the top five opening game performances in Maple Leafs history, it ranks third, with iconic moments from Sittler and Matthews' own debut taking precedence.

Matthews' legacy as a Maple Leafs legend continues to grow with each game he plays.

Auston Matthews' opening game stats (vs. Montreal Canadiens)

In an electrifying start to the 2023-24 NHL season, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs left a significant mark. During the opening game against the Montreal Canadiens, Matthews showcased his incredible scoring ability by netting three goals, making it a memorable night. He finished the game with a total of three points and a solid plus-minus rating of +2.

Matthews maintained discipline with zero penalties in minutes (PIM) and fired an impressive eight shots on goal, capitalizing on 37.5% of them. He also contributed with a crucial power-play goal and spent 24 minutes and 32 seconds on the ice, displaying his pivotal role in the team's success.

Matthews' impressive production lasted for 7 minutes and 21 seconds, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.