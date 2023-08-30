Where is Bill Peters coaching now? Ex-Flames coach pegged to take over new HC gig

According to reports, Bill Peters, the former head coach for the Calgary Flames is set to be announced as the new head coach of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Previously, Peters had a tenure as a coach with the Avtomobolist Yekaterinburg of the KHL, which came to an end after spending two seasons with the team in 2021. Furthermore, before his stint at the KHL, Bill Peters held the position of head coach for the Calgary Flames and Carolina Hurricanes and also served as an assistant coach for the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL.

However, Peters' tenure with the Flames was marked by controversy. He was appointed as head coach in 2018 and was relieved of his duties after one year in November.

Akim Aliu, a former player under Bill Peters while with the Rockford IceHogs, an affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, in the 2009-10 season, made allegations of racial comments made by Peters several times towards him in the dressing room. As a result, Peters stepped down as coach of the Flames in 2019.

Now, he is expected to be announced as the new coach of the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Reports suggest that the WHL commissioner, Ron Robison, and Hurricanes executives will attend a press conference on Wednesday morning to make the announcement.