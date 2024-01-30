Where to buy NHL All-Star Game 2024 gear: Pricing and best deals on latest jerseys, and other game memorabilia

The NHL All-Star weekend is set for Feb. 1–3 in Toronto, Ontario.

The NHL revamped the skills competition and All-Star Game, and with them going away from divisions, the league unveiled new jerseys.

The jerseys were designed in collaboration with Drew House, the fashion brand co-founded by global superstar Justin Bieber.

"The All-Star Weekend in Toronto is the perfect setting for a fresh perspective on the All-Star jersey. The vibrant colors in this year’s All-Star collection are both youthful and classic and offer the perfect complement to the young NHL talent set to meet in Toronto for this year’s NHL All-Star Weekend," says NHL chief brand officer and senior executive vice president Brian Jennings.

If fans want to buy the All-Star jerseys, Fanatics and NHL.com have the jerseys for sale.

The sale price for the NHL All-Star jerseys is $214.99, but fans should wait to buy the jersey until the fantasy draft when they see what color team their favorite player will be on.

NHL All-Star Game memorabilia

Along with NHL All-Star Game jerseys, fans can buy signed All-Star Game pucks from Fanatics or the NHL shop.

Some of the signed pucks are for sale and their prices are as follows:

Jack Hughes - $79.99

Auston Matthews - $229.99

Jeremy Swayman - $59.99

Kirill Kaprizov - $109.99

Jack Eichel - $129.99

Cale Makar - $109.99

Finally, fans can also buy NHL All-Star game hats, sweaters, T-shirts, and plenty of other gear.

Who are the 2024 NHL All-Stars?

The list of the 2024 NHL All-Stars is as follows:

F Frank Vatrano, ANA

F Clayton Keller, ARI

F David Pastrnak, BOS

G Jeremy Swayman, BOS

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF

F Elias Lindholm, CGY

F Sebastian Aho, CAR

F Connor Bedard, CHI+

G Alexandar Georgiev, COL

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL

D Cale Makar, COL

F Boone Jenner, CBJ

G Jake Oettinger, DAL

F Alex DeBrincat, DET

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM

F Connor McDavid, EDM

G Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA

F Sam Reinhart, FLA

G Cam Talbot, LAK

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN

F Nick Suzuki, MTL

F Filip Forsberg, NSH

F Jack Hughes, NJD

F Mathew Barzal, NYI

F Vincent Trocheck, NYR

G Igor Shesterkin, NYR

F Brady Tkachuk, OTT

F Travis Konecny, PHI

F Sidney Crosby, PIT

F Tomas Hertl, SJS

F Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA

F Robert Thomas, STL

F Nikita Kucherov, TBL

F Mitchell Marner, TOR

F Auston Matthews, TOR

F William Nylander, TOR

D Morgan Rielly, TOR

F Brock Boeser, VAN

G Thatcher Demko, VAN

D Quinn Hughes, VAN

F J.T. Miller, VAN

F Elias Pettersson, VAN

F Jack Eichel, VGK+

F Tom Wilson, WSH

F Kyle Connor, WPG

G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

+Injured not playing