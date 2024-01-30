  • home icon
  • Where to buy NHL All-Star Game 2024 gear: Pricing and best deals on latest jerseys, and other game memorabilia

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jan 30, 2024 17:54 GMT
The NHL All-Star weekend is set for Feb. 1–3 in Toronto, Ontario.

The NHL revamped the skills competition and All-Star Game, and with them going away from divisions, the league unveiled new jerseys.

The jerseys were designed in collaboration with Drew House, the fashion brand co-founded by global superstar Justin Bieber.

"The All-Star Weekend in Toronto is the perfect setting for a fresh perspective on the All-Star jersey. The vibrant colors in this year’s All-Star collection are both youthful and classic and offer the perfect complement to the young NHL talent set to meet in Toronto for this year’s NHL All-Star Weekend," says NHL chief brand officer and senior executive vice president Brian Jennings.

If fans want to buy the All-Star jerseys, Fanatics and NHL.com have the jerseys for sale.

The sale price for the NHL All-Star jerseys is $214.99, but fans should wait to buy the jersey until the fantasy draft when they see what color team their favorite player will be on.

NHL All-Star Game memorabilia

Along with NHL All-Star Game jerseys, fans can buy signed All-Star Game pucks from Fanatics or the NHL shop.

Some of the signed pucks are for sale and their prices are as follows:

  • Jack Hughes - $79.99
  • Auston Matthews - $229.99
  • Jeremy Swayman - $59.99
  • Kirill Kaprizov - $109.99
  • Jack Eichel - $129.99
  • Cale Makar - $109.99

Finally, fans can also buy NHL All-Star game hats, sweaters, T-shirts, and plenty of other gear.

Who are the 2024 NHL All-Stars?

The list of the 2024 NHL All-Stars is as follows:

  • F Frank Vatrano, ANA
  • F Clayton Keller, ARI
  • F David Pastrnak, BOS
  • G Jeremy Swayman, BOS
  • D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF
  • F Elias Lindholm, CGY
  • F Sebastian Aho, CAR
  • F Connor Bedard, CHI+
  • G Alexandar Georgiev, COL
  • F Nathan MacKinnon, COL
  • D Cale Makar, COL
  • F Boone Jenner, CBJ
  • G Jake Oettinger, DAL
  • F Alex DeBrincat, DET
  • F Leon Draisaitl, EDM
  • F Connor McDavid, EDM
  • G Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA
  • F Sam Reinhart, FLA
  • G Cam Talbot, LAK
  • F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
  • F Nick Suzuki, MTL
  • F Filip Forsberg, NSH
  • F Jack Hughes, NJD
  • F Mathew Barzal, NYI
  • F Vincent Trocheck, NYR
  • G Igor Shesterkin, NYR
  • F Brady Tkachuk, OTT
  • F Travis Konecny, PHI
  • F Sidney Crosby, PIT
  • F Tomas Hertl, SJS
  • F Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA
  • F Robert Thomas, STL
  • F Nikita Kucherov, TBL
  • F Mitchell Marner, TOR
  • F Auston Matthews, TOR
  • F William Nylander, TOR
  • D Morgan Rielly, TOR
  • F Brock Boeser, VAN
  • G Thatcher Demko, VAN
  • D Quinn Hughes, VAN
  • F J.T. Miller, VAN
  • F Elias Pettersson, VAN
  • F Jack Eichel, VGK+
  • F Tom Wilson, WSH
  • F Kyle Connor, WPG
  • G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

+Injured not playing

Edited by Krutik Jain
