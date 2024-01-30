Where to buy NHL All-Star Game 2024 gear: Pricing and best deals on latest jerseys, and other game memorabilia

The NHL All-Star weekend is set for Feb. 1–3 in Toronto, Ontario.
The NHL revamped the skills competition and All-Star Game, and with them going away from divisions, the league unveiled new jerseys.
The jerseys were designed in collaboration with Drew House, the fashion brand co-founded by global superstar Justin Bieber.
"The All-Star Weekend in Toronto is the perfect setting for a fresh perspective on the All-Star jersey. The vibrant colors in this year’s All-Star collection are both youthful and classic and offer the perfect complement to the young NHL talent set to meet in Toronto for this year’s NHL All-Star Weekend," says NHL chief brand officer and senior executive vice president Brian Jennings.
If fans want to buy the All-Star jerseys, Fanatics and NHL.com have the jerseys for sale.
The sale price for the NHL All-Star jerseys is $214.99, but fans should wait to buy the jersey until the fantasy draft when they see what color team their favorite player will be on.
NHL All-Star Game memorabilia
Along with NHL All-Star Game jerseys, fans can buy signed All-Star Game pucks from Fanatics or the NHL shop.
Some of the signed pucks are for sale and their prices are as follows:
- Jack Hughes - $79.99
- Auston Matthews - $229.99
- Jeremy Swayman - $59.99
- Kirill Kaprizov - $109.99
- Jack Eichel - $129.99
- Cale Makar - $109.99
Finally, fans can also buy NHL All-Star game hats, sweaters, T-shirts, and plenty of other gear.
Who are the 2024 NHL All-Stars?
The list of the 2024 NHL All-Stars is as follows:
- F Frank Vatrano, ANA
- F Clayton Keller, ARI
- F David Pastrnak, BOS
- G Jeremy Swayman, BOS
- D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF
- F Elias Lindholm, CGY
- F Sebastian Aho, CAR
- F Connor Bedard, CHI+
- G Alexandar Georgiev, COL
- F Nathan MacKinnon, COL
- D Cale Makar, COL
- F Boone Jenner, CBJ
- G Jake Oettinger, DAL
- F Alex DeBrincat, DET
- F Leon Draisaitl, EDM
- F Connor McDavid, EDM
- G Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA
- F Sam Reinhart, FLA
- G Cam Talbot, LAK
- F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
- F Nick Suzuki, MTL
- F Filip Forsberg, NSH
- F Jack Hughes, NJD
- F Mathew Barzal, NYI
- F Vincent Trocheck, NYR
- G Igor Shesterkin, NYR
- F Brady Tkachuk, OTT
- F Travis Konecny, PHI
- F Sidney Crosby, PIT
- F Tomas Hertl, SJS
- F Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA
- F Robert Thomas, STL
- F Nikita Kucherov, TBL
- F Mitchell Marner, TOR
- F Auston Matthews, TOR
- F William Nylander, TOR
- D Morgan Rielly, TOR
- F Brock Boeser, VAN
- G Thatcher Demko, VAN
- D Quinn Hughes, VAN
- F J.T. Miller, VAN
- F Elias Pettersson, VAN
- F Jack Eichel, VGK+
- F Tom Wilson, WSH
- F Kyle Connor, WPG
- G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG
+Injured not playing