Where to find Auston Matthews' Toronto-exclusive Prime bottle?

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews's Toronto-exclusive Prime bottle is now available in stores near you. The deal between Matthews and Prime Hydration, a brand associated with influencer and entrepreneur Logan Paul, was inked in November, making Matthews the first NHL player to join forces with Prime.

The exclusive bottle has hit the shelves, and you can grab yours at popular convenience stores like Petro Canada, Parkland, Shell, Circle-K, and 7-Eleven. The collaboration has brought forth a unique product that caters specifically to Toronto and its fervent hockey culture.

To find where you can get these coveted bottles, visit Prime's website, and explore their store locator for details on store locations.

Prime Insta story

Despite being a relatively young player in the market, Prime has skyrocketed to unprecedented levels of popularity within 21 months of its inception in Jan. 2022.

The Toronto-exclusive Prime bottle adds another feather to their cap, offering fans a tangible connection to their favorite hockey star. So, lace up your skates, and head to the nearest Prime retailer to get your hands on the limited edition Auston Matthews- Toronto exclusive bottle before they skate off the shelves.

Auston Matthews joins forces with sporting icons: A star-studded lineup of endorsements

Auston Matthews has seamlessly integrated into a roster of sporting luminaries, standing alongside the likes of Manchester City's Erling Haaland, UFC champions Alex Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, and the versatile Alisha Lehmann from Aston Villa Women and the Switzerland national team.

Beyond individual athlete affiliations, Matthews is now part of the Prime family, a brand that boasts sponsorships with Premier League giant Arsenal, the UFC and La Liga powerhouse FC Barcelona.

The brand's presence was highlighted with a prominent feature in a Super Bowl LVII commercial earlier this year. KSI, a prominent figure, showcased the brand at WWE’s Wrestlemania, donning a colossal Prime bottle costume alongside Logan Paul before his much-anticipated contest.

Matthews expressed his excitement about the sponsorship, via The Hockey News:

"I've always tried to pick and choose and be comfortable with the product, the company. It was nice to have something like this come along, and it seems like a cool opportunity, so I'm excited about it."

Adding to his already impressive endorsement portfolio, which includes RBC and BET99, Auston Matthews recently penned a substantial four-year, $53-million contract with the Leafs in August.

He's the highest-paid player in the league, with an average annual salary of $13.25 million. Matthews is not just a hockey sensation. He's now an integral part of a star-studded brand collaboration.