Where is Jonathan Quick from? All we know about Rangers goalies childhood and highschool career

The New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick was born in Milford to Doug and Lisa Quick. Quick grew up in Hamden, Connecticut where he also did his schooling. He attended Hamden High School before transferring to the renowned Avon Old Farms, where his formative years shaped his future hockey success.

Jonathan Quick's family still resides in Hamden. Notably, a local deli, Ray and Mike's, even honored Quick with the creation of the "Quickwich" sandwich, following his 2012 Stanley Cup victory.

As a young player, Quick participated in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament with the New York Rangers minor ice hockey team, foreshadowing his future in the NHL. He was in the Mid Fairfield Youth Hockey Association, where he led his team to a national championship during his midget major year.

Transitioning to high school, Quick played at Hamden High School before making a mark at Avon Old Farms. His jersey, displaying the number 32, is displayed in the Lou Astorino Ice Arena in Hamden.

Jonathan Quick Collegiate hockey career

Collegiate hockey saw Jonathan Quick don the colors of the University of Massachusetts Amherst. His standout performance led the Minutemen to their first-ever NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Championship appearance. Quick's journey continued in the NHL, where he became a three-time Stanley Cup Champion, predominantly with the Los Angeles Kings, earning the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2012.

Quick fulfilled a childhood dream by joining the New York Rangers, signing as a free agent in the offseason. His impact was swift, securing a victory in his first career start against the Seattle Kraken.

Jonathan Quick's transition to the Rangers offered a chance to reflect on his roots, growing up in Connecticut's vibrant hockey culture.

In a discussion with Sasha Kandrach on NHL.com in October, Quick said:

"You talk to anyone growing up, and hockey is big in the northeast, right? Being from Connecticut, you’re talking about kids traveling to play from New York, Long Island, New Jersey, to Massachusetts – just playing all over. There were a lot of great moments going to weekend hockey tournaments and all that."

He added:

"Now, my son is out here, and he’s going through that same thing. It’s fun to be on the other side of it and watching him enjoy it now. Unfortunately, he’s a goalie as well. It’s really way more stressful watching him play than playing it myself. Now, I know what I’ve put my parents and wife through all these years."