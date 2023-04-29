Where is Linus Ullmark from? Exploring roots of Boston Bruins goaltender

Linus Ullmark is a professional ice hockey goaltender who currently plays for the Boston Bruins in the National Hockey League (NHL). He was born on July 31, 1993, and hails from Sweden. Ullmark was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round, 163rd overall, of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Aside from his professional ice hockey career, Ullmark is also a fan of esports, particularly Dota 2. In March 2019, he appeared on a Dota 2 podcast where he talked about the differences between playing Dota and ice hockey. He also made comparisons between the professional scenes of competitive gaming and traditional sports.

Despite his love for esports, Ullmark is known for his talent and skill in ice hockey, and his contributions to the sport have earned him a respected reputation among his peers and fans alike.

More on Linus Ullmark's term with the Buffalo Sabers and Boston Bruins

Ullmark began his NHL career with the Sabres, who signed him in 2014. He spent most of his rookie season with the Rochester Americans in the American Hockey League (AHL) but was called up to the Sabres in 2015.

Ullmark would go on to play for the Sabres for several seasons, finally becoming the team's starting goaltender during the 2018-2019 season. In October 2018, he recorded his first NHL shutout, stopping all 36 shots he faced in a win over the Arizona Coyotes. Throughout his time with the Sabres, Ullmark amassed a record of 41-44-12 in 99 games played.

After his contract with the Sabres expired, Linus Ullmark signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Boston Bruins in July 2021. He made his regular-season debut with the Bruins in October 2021 and quickly established himself as the team's starting goaltender. Ullmark has had a strong season with the Bruins, posting a record of 24-7-4 and helping the team secure a playoff spot.

Ullmark's success with the Bruins has not gone unnoticed, as he was selected as one of three Boston Bruins representatives for the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in January 2023. He also notched his 100th career win in January and became the 13th NHL goaltender to score a goal in February.

Linus Ullmark's journey from his early days with the Sabres to his current success with the Bruins is a testament to his skill and dedication as a goaltender.

