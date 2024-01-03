Where is the NHL All-Star Game 2024? Venue, date, and all other details we know thus far

Hockey enthusiasts worldwide are gearing up for the highly anticipated 2024 NHL All-Star Game, set to unfold at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The skills competition is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 2, followed by the All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The event promises to showcase skill, talent and the camaraderie that defines the sport.

Venue: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Where and how to watch NHL All-Star Game

Fans around the globe can catch every thrilling moment of the All-Star Game and the Skills Competition.

In Canada, CBC and Sportsnet will air both events in English under the iconic Hockey Night in Canada banner, with TVA Sports catering to the French-speaking audience. Canadian fans can also stream the action on Sportsnet Now.

In the United States, ABC will broadcast the All-Star Game, while ESPN will cover the Skills Competition. For those opting for online streaming, ESPN+ has fans covered, offering a live stream of both events.

What's new this year

Adding a captivating twist, the 2024 All-Star Game reintroduces the "fantasy draft" format alongside the popular three-on-three gameplay that has been in use since 2016.

The roster formation takes a two-stage approach: the league initially selects 32 players (one for each team), followed by fan voting to determine the remaining 12 players. On Feb. 1, four players will be chosen as captains, setting the stage for an exciting draft.

NHL All-Star for the ninth time in Toronto

This year's edition marks the ninth time that Toronto has been chosen as the All-Star Game host, with the city's rich hockey history adding an extra layer of significance.

The last time a Canadian city hosted this extravaganza was in 2012, making Toronto's selection a momentous occasion. Scotiabank Arena, formerly known as Air Canada Centre, will witness the action for the second time, the initial stint being in 2000.

NHL All-Star ticket info

Hockey enthusiasts can secure the All-Star Game tickets through ticketmaster.com. The prices will vary from $44 to $74 for Feb. 1, $154 to $588+ for Feb. 2 and $181 to $882+ for Feb. 3.

Fans can also purchase the Official Ticket Package from nhlexperiences.com. NHL All-Star Game tickets range from $1,599.00 to $2,999.00, offering diverse perks, including pre-game hospitality, Stanley Cup photo opportunities and premium options like arena tours and post-game photos.