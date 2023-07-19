Where did Trevor Zegras play in high school?

Trevor Zegras, who plays for the Anaheim Ducks in the NHL, had an outstanding road to the professional level. Before his academic and professional careers took shape, he attended Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut.

Zegras, who is from Bedford, New York, began his hockey career at a young age and quickly showed promise. He played bantam major hockey for the Mid Fairfield Rangers before joining the Avon Old Farms School's Winged Beavers, a premier program in the United States High School league's Founders League.

He demonstrated his abilities at Avon Old Farms from 2016 to 2017, recording 42 points, including 18 goals and 24 assists. There, he drew the attention of scouts and was invited to the USA Hockey National Squad Development Program's Top 40 audition, where he qualified for the squad.

Zegras played in the United States Hockey League after graduating from high school and joining the USNTDP's under-17 team for the 2017-18 season. He continued to shine, ending with 59 points on 20 goals and 39 assists. The following season, Zegras was promoted to the under-18 team and had an outstanding season, scoring 87 points and dishing out 61 assists.

The Anaheim Ducks selected Zegras ninth overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft following his outstanding accomplishments in the USHL. Despite being picked, Zegras maintained his commitment to playing NCAA Division I ice hockey for Boston University.

While Zegras' high school stint at Avon Old Farms shaped him as a player, his following undergraduate and professional performances cemented his image as a rising star in the hockey world.

Trevor Zegras has continued to grow and exhibit his enormous talent on the ice, from his excellent stay at Boston University to his smooth transfer to the NHL.

Trevor Zegras and Brent Sopel Playful NHL Debate

Anaheim Ducks' young star Trevor Zegras responded with humor to retired NHLer Brent Sopel's disapproval, who had expressed a desire to take a "two-hander" to Zegras' teeth.

In a playful Twitter retort, Zegras referenced the movie "Dodgeball" and the "5 D's of dodgeball."

The exchange highlights the clash of thoughts between traditional, physical hockey and the emerging emphasis on speed and skill.

Trevor Zegras, emblematic of the NHL's future, embodies the league's shift towards valuing creativity and finesse alongside physicality. As hockey evolves, these debates will likely persist, reflecting the sport's transformation towards a more dynamic and skill-oriented game.

