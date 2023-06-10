Where is Valeri Nichushkin now? Latest update on Aves winger after police released body cam footage last week

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has recently resurfaced, and it seems he is back in his home country of Russia. This revelation comes from a photo posted on social media by his wife. It marked the first public appearance of Nichushkin since his mysterious departure from the Avs before Game 3 in their Round 1 playoff series against the Kraken.

Brennan Vogt, a reputable beat reporter covering the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Eagles for Full Press NHL, was the person that shared the update on Nichushkin's recent appearance.

Brennan Vogt said:

"Nichushkin has made his first appearance anywhere since the strange incident during the morning of game 3 in Seattle. This was last night on his wife's Instagram. She has been spending time in Russia as of late."

Vogt also noted that Nichushkin is allowed to play next season according to NHL.

"The NHL has said that he is eligible to play next season," tweeted Vogt.

Fans and the hockey community will certainly await further updates on Valeri Nichushkin's future with the team.

The whole incident surrounding Valeri Nichushkin's sudden disappearance

The circumstances surrounding Valeri Nichushkin's absence became more apparent with the release of a police report, a 911 call, and police body camera footage. According to these sources, Nichushkin had a severely intoxicated woman in his room before Game 3. It prompted the Avalanche's team doctor to contact the authorities, as the woman required medical attention.

However, before the police arrived, Valeri Nichushkin left the hotel and was subsequently taken to an airport. As a result, he missed the final five games of the series, which ended in a 4-3 loss for Colorado against the Kraken.

When questioned about Nichushkin's absence, head coach Jared Bednar cited personal reasons without providing further details. General Manager Chris MacFarland said the same, expressing hope that Nichushkin would return to the team for the next season.

The NHL has stated that no investigation is underway, deeming the situation appropriately handled. The focus now shifts to Nichushkin's well-being and safety, and it is reassuring to see him reunited with his family. Although the specifics of his whereabouts and the reasons for his prolonged absence remain unclear.

As the Avs prepare for the upcoming season, training camp scheduled to open in September, more information about Nichushkin's future is expected to emerge. Colorado Fans will most likely hope for his return to make a strong playoff run next NHL season.

