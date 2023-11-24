Where and how to watch Maurice Richard's film The Rocket? Exploring viewing options of former Canadiens legend's movie

If you're an ardent hockey fan, you should definitely watch the Maurice Richard film. "The Rocket" is a biopic sports/drama film that was released in 2005.

Roy Dupuis stars as Maurice "The Rocket" Richard in this fervent sports biography film. The plot of the film revolves around working-class Quebecois hockey player Maurice Richard. He later becomes a star for the French Canadians while playing for the Montreal Canadiens during the early years of the NHL in the 1940s and '50s.

The film takes on a journey through the NHL's "Original Six" era. "The Rocket" depicts Richard's childhood and how difficult it was for him to play in the league as a French Canadian.

It also shows Richard's journey in the minor hockey leagues and his eventual success in making it to the Canadiens and ascending to greatness in the sport.

Moreover, the film also includes a famous scene in which Richard encounters New York Rangers' Bob Dill, who was specially sent with the task of attacking Maurice Richard to prevent him from scoring any goals against the Blue Shirts.

Any further discussion of the film would be a spoiler for those who have not watched Maurice "The Rocket" Richard yet.

To watch the film, fans can simply view it on Amazon Prime Video. If you don't have Prime, you can also watch it on YouTube. The film is available in both English and French.

A quick look at Maurice Richard's legendary career

The Montreal, Quebec, native spent his entire 18-year career with the Montreal Canadiens. Richard, who made his way into the NHL merely as a factory worker, later ended his career as one of the greatest in the sport.

Richard used to play as a forward, mainly on the right wing. He was the first player in the league to scored 50 goals in a season, doing so during the 1944-45 season in only 50 games. Moreover, he was also the first player in the league to score 500 career goals.

In his 18-year NHL career with the Habs, Maurice Richard won eight Stanley Cup titles, including five consecutive from 1955-56 to 1959-60. Richard notched up 966 points through 544 goals and 422 assists in 978 games and was bestowed with numerous accolades.

In 1988, Richard was diagnosed with abdominal cancer, and two years later, on May 27, 2000, he died at the age of 78, leaving behind a lasting legacy of his contributions to the NHL.