Where to watch NHL Global Series Australia? TV list, streaming options & more

The National Hockey League (NHL) is set to make history with the NHL Global Series by bringing preseason action to Australia. Melbourne, the vibrant city in Victoria, will play host to two exciting preseason games between the Los Angeles Kings and the Arizona Coyotes in September. The announcement has generated a buzz of excitement among American sports fans and local enthusiasts.

The games are scheduled for September 23 and 24, marking a thrilling start to the NHL preseason, which precedes the regular season starting in November. The prestigious Rod Laver Arena has been selected as the venue for these historic matches, with fans initially considering Marvel Stadium as a potential option.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman expressed his delight at the prospect of introducing the excitement and passion of the NHL to Melbourne and the passionate sports fans of Australia. He said that both the Arizona Coyotes and the Los Angeles Kings are young, innovative, and adventurous franchises within the league, making these games an exciting spectacle for fans on a global scale.

Here are the key details for the NHL Global Series in Australia:

Match Schedule:

Game 1: Coyotes vs. Kings on Saturday, September 23, at 2:00 pm (AEST)

Game 2: Coyotes vs. Kings on Sunday, September 24, at 2:00 pm (AEST)

How to Watch: Where to watch NHL Global Series Australia

The Nine Network has secured the broadcast rights for both preseason matches, ensuring that fans in Australia can catch all the action. The games will be available for viewing on 9Go, as well as the streaming platform 9Now.

Tickets: NHL Global Series Australia

Tickets for the NHL Global Series in Melbourne are still available and can be purchased through Ticketek. Fans also have the opportunity to secure seats for an open practice session scheduled for Friday, September 22.

While the Kings and Coyotes do not currently have Australian players on their rosters, there are two athletes in the NHL with links to Australia. Welsh-born Australian player Nathan Walker is part of the St. Louis Blues' roster, while Australian-born Japanese-Canadian player Jordan Spence serves as a defenseman for the Ontario Reign.

Australia has never hosted a regular-season NHL game, but the country has previously hosted exhibition games, including the 'Ice Hockey Classic' between the USA and Canada. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky also made a visit to Australia in 2016 as part of a promotional tour.

For fans in Australia who wish to follow the NHL regularly, access to ESPN is essential.