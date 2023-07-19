Where will 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic be played? "Battle of Alberta" set to make history 

The Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, slated for October 29, is one of the highlights of the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season, as it brings together the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers in an eagerly awaited outdoor game.

Taking place at the Commonwealth Stadium, this matchup has piqued the interest of hockey enthusiasts throughout Canada. The game will be televised exclusively on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada, airing at 5 p.m. MT.

The game is bound to add another chapter to the intense and storied rivalry known as the "Battle of Alberta."

The 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic will mark the 38th outdoor game in NHL history and the third for both the Flames and the Oilers. Each team will be looking to secure their second victory in an outdoor setting, following the Flames' triumph in the 2011 Heritage Classic and the Oilers' win in the 2016 Heritage Classic.

The term "Battle of Alberta" refers to the fierce rivalry between the two Canadian cities of Calgary and Edmonton. Calgary, the province's most populous city since 1976, and Edmonton, the capital of Alberta since 1905, have a long-standing history of rivalry that extends beyond the realm of sports.

Although most commonly associated with sports, the term "Battle of Alberta" predates organized sports in Alberta.

With the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic being held at Commonwealth Stadium, fans can expect an extraordinary atmosphere and an electric environment.

Commonwealth Stadium, located in Edmonton, is a renowned venue with a seating capacity of over 55,000 spectators. The stadium has a rich history, hosting various major sporting events, including Canadian Football League (CFL) games, soccer matches, and even previous NHL outdoor games.

Since the 1979-80 season, the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers have competed in 263 regular-season games. In this head-to-head matchup, the Flames have had the upper hand, accumulating a 33-point advantage over the Oilers.

However, when it comes to the Stanley Cup® Playoffs, the Oilers have emerged victorious in five out of six series against the Flames, including their most recent meeting during the Second Round of the 2022 playoffs.

How to buy tickets for 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic?

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Ticketmaster, NHL's official ticketing partner, on a first-come, first-served basis. It is the exclusive authorized platform for NHL ticket sales, offering fans the assurance that the seats they purchase through Ticketmaster.ca and the Ticketmaster app are guaranteed to be the seats they will receive.

As the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic approaches, anticipation continues to build among hockey fans, both in Alberta and across the country.

