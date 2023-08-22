Which Anaheim Ducks player has also played for the Minnesota Wild? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 22

The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. One grid on Aug. 22 requires players to name a player who has played for the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild.

The Ducks have been in the NHL since 1993, while the Wild have been in the NHL since 2000 and are two of the newer franchises in the league.

Both teams also play in the Western Conference, so with that, trades between the two aren't as frequent. However, one player who has played for both franchises is John Klingberg. In 2022, he signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Ducks for the 2022-23 season.

Klingberg played in 50 games for Anaheim, recording 24 points in the process. He was traded at the deadline to the Wild. With Minnesota, Klingberg skated in 17 regular-season games and had nine points but signed with Toronto this offseason.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 21: Other Ducks & Wild players

John Klingberg is not the only player to play for both the Ducks and the Wild. In total, 45 skaters have played for both franchises, as well as two goalies.

Here are three more answers for today's NHL Immaculate Grid:

#1 Clayton Stoner

Clayton Stoner was drafted in 2004 by the Minnesota Wild and made his NHL debut during the 2009-10 season. The defenseman played parts of five seasons with the Wild, skating in 227 games and recording 31 points.

After his time with the Wild was up, Stoner signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Anaheim Ducks in 2014. Stoner played three years with the Ducks, skating in 133 games and recorded 17 points. He was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights at the expansion draft. However, Stoner suffered a return of his abdomen injury and was forced to retire.

#2 Ryan Carter

Ryan Carter ended up playing nearly 500 NHL games despite never being drafted. Carter signed a pro tryout with the Anaheim Ducks' AHL franchise and ended up getting called up for the 2007 Stanley Cup run, which the Ducks won, and his name is engraved on the Cup.

With Anaheim, Carter played parts of five seasons and skated in 138 games and recorded 29 points. After bouncing around between Carolina, Florida and New Jersey for the next four years, he signed a one-year deal with the Wild in 2014. He ended up playing two years in Minnesota and recorded 15 points in 113 games.

#3 Nick Bonino

Nick Bonino was drafted by San Jose but ended up never signing. Instead, after his college career ended, he signed a two-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks. Bonino played parts of five seasons with the Ducks, skating in 189 games and recording 82 points.

After bouncing around Vancouver, Pittsburgh and Nashville for six years, Bonino was traded to Minnesota for the 2020-21 season. With the Wild, Bonino skated in 55 games and recorded 26 points.

